Liberty's offense comes to life in women's soccer triumph over Richmond

The Liberty women’s soccer team scored one goal in its first three games, and the lack of scoring resulted in a trio of losses for the reigning ASUN Conference champion.
The Flames took out their frustrations on visiting Richmond on Thursday.
Meredith King scored one goal and dished out an assist, Taylor Mason (Jefferson Forest) scored the go-ahead goal in the 42nd minute, and Liberty picked up its first victory of the season with a 5-2 triumph over the Spiders at Osborne Stadium.
Mason’s goal gave the Flames (1-3) a 3-2 lead, and Liberty scored a pair of second-half goals to secure the triumph.
Kasey Jamieson scored in the 57th minute off King’s assist. Lena James tallied the final goal off an assist from Madison Martin in the 64th minute.
The Spiders (2-2) led 1-0 on Jessie Prillaman’s goal in the ninth minute but trailed 2-1 after goals from Chloe Marr and King in the 17th and 29th minutes, respectively.
TJ Anderson scored off an assist from Prillaman in the 34th minute to tie the score.
Liberty’s Randi Palacois, the graduate transfer from UConn who was named the Big East co-goalkeeper of the year in the spring, recorded six saves to pick up the victory.
Taylor Montague stopped two of the seven shots on goal she faced.