Liberty's offense finds life in fourth quarter in come-from-behind win over Gardner-Webb

DeMario Douglas went 35 minutes of game time without touching the ball on offense.

It was a design by Gardner-Webb to prevent Liberty’s dynamic slot receiver from single-handedly beating the Runnin’ Bulldogs. They elected to bracket their coverage so Douglas had a cornerback and a safety around him at all times, and the plan worked.

The Flames’ offense, for a span of eight drives, was stuck in neutral. Take away a two-play, 62-yard scoring drive, and Liberty couldn’t move the ball.

Douglas finally got the ball back in his hands early in the fourth quarter. Good things soon followed.

The fourth-year sophomore didn’t find the end zone, but his ability to pick up first downs opened up the Liberty offense to finally awaken from a lengthy slumber. Dae Dae Hunter capped the drive Douglas finally got involved in the offense with a touchdown run, and it was enough for Liberty to celebrate its Homecoming with a 21-20 win Saturday over Gardner-Webb before an announced crowd of 20,924 at Williams Stadium.

“When coach came to me, he said big-time players make plays. I just felt like I had to step up,” Douglas said. “The ball kept coming my way and I wanted to get that first down every time.”

The go-ahead scoring drive featured a trio of screen passes to Douglas that netted 29 yards and got the Flames (6-1) into Gardner-Webb territory.

It opened up the playbook for Hugh Freeze to get other players involved because of the attention paid to Douglas, who finished with 87 yards on eight receptions.

Quarterback Johnathan Bennett, who threw two interceptions trying to target Douglas, picked up eight yards on a fourth-down read option to the GWU 23. Bennett connected with Hunter on a 20-yard pass, and Hunter scored two plays later on a 1-yard run that put the Flames ahead by one.

“That’s what we had to do to win the game,” Freeze said. “We’re not throwing the ball with accuracy down the field. We dropped some, too, now that were good throws that should have been really explosive plays. I thought those were all good calls and there were some good throws, but then it seemed like those intermediate throws that we had that were wide open, those inside cut routes, the throws are inaccurate.

“That’s kind of who we are right now. Some of our swing throws are a little behind us and kind of taking us a little time and those blocks are not being held long enough. I just decided to try to put some of those quick screens with the run game and see if we can’t sustain a drive with throws that aren’t real hard to make, and JB did a good job on that drive.”

Liberty took the lead with 10:11 remaining, which left Gardner-Webb (2-5, 1-0 Big South Conference) opportunities to win the game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ final chance came when Bailey Fisher connected with Ephraim Floyd for 27 yards on third down to get close to midfield with a little less than three minutes remaining.

Fisher, who threw for 239 yards on 23-of-43 passing, was picked off for the second time when Daijahn Anthony undercut a throw intended for Cutrell Haywood.

“I knew I had overtop safety help, so I could slip it,” Anthony said.

Hunter, who did not play in the first half, picked up 67 of his team-high 76 rushing yards on the put-away drive. He had a 46-yard gain in which he got to the GWU 1-yard line, cut across the field and took as much time off the clock as possible.

“I love it. I’m glad he did it,” Douglas said. “… He stayed in and he just ran some time off.”

The final sparks from the Liberty offense helped offset what was a dreadful 35-minute stretch in which Douglas did not touch the ball.

The Flames had 23 yards on 24 offensive plays (not counting the 62-yard touchdown drive that took 32 seconds) in the eight drives after their initial touchdown.

It continued a trend that has seen Liberty go through long scoreless stretches against the likes of Southern Miss and Akron.

“I like being an ugly 6-1 a lot better than a pretty 4-3, I know that,” Freeze said. “The feeling in the locker room I think is the same. I think everybody knows we need to get better. Me, the coaches, the players, everybody. We haven’t found that right switch yet to get that done, but we’re going to have to do that in a hurry with what’s coming up next.”

Liberty won despite being held to less than 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. Bennett threw for 222 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 17-of-30 passing.

Noah Frith had 97 receiving yards, highlighted by a 60-yard grab that set up Shedro Louis’ 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.