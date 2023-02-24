Queens spent nearly 30 minutes doing its best to limit Liberty’s role players Friday evening. The Royals were fine with Darius McGhee hoisting up shots and expected the Flames guard to get his points.

It was the supporting cast that Royals coach Grant Leonard wanted to contain.

Queens did just that and held a lead near the midway point of the second half.

Then Kyle Rode hit a 3-pointer. Isiah Warfield finished on a second-chance opportunity. Joseph Venzant was left open on backdoor cuts.

The floodgates that were closed suddenly opened. Liberty’s offense couldn’t be stopped.

The Flames closed the game making their final nine shots and scoring on 19 of their final 24 possessions to pull away for a 73-53 win over the Royals and close the regular season before a Liberty Arena-record crowd of 4,041.

“It was just a couple of errors on back cuts with their role players. Everyone’s so worried about McGhee. We didn’t build our own defense around McGhee like some teams do,” Leonard said. “We try and say, ‘McGhee’s going to take shots and make them as difficult as possible. The role guys can’t get you.’ We started giving up backdoors and layups to their role players and that’s when it popped open. We’ve got to be able to mentally focus and not give up those easy baskets over 40 minutes.”

With the triumph, the Flames (24-7, 15-3 ASUN Conference) secured their third shared regular-season title in five seasons. They will be the No. 2 seed for next week’s league tournament.

“It’s really hard to win a championship,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Blessed that we got a chance to do it with this group at this university this season.”

Seventh-seeded North Florida and eighth-seeded Bellarmine will play in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday inside Liberty Arena, and the winner will face the second-seeded Flames at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Kennesaw State locked up the No. 1 seed with a 72-56 win at Central Arkansas.

Liberty already was locked into a top-two seed regardless of Friday’s outcomes, but it appeared the Flames were destined to be slotted into the No. 2 seed based on the way the Royals (17-14, 7-11) were able to generate stops on the defensive end.

Liberty was 10 of 37 from the field through the game’s first 26 minutes. It went through a near 10-minute stretch in the first half in which it missed 13 consecutive shots.

Rode’s first 3-pointer found the bottom of the net to cut the deficit to 38-35.

Queens couldn’t get stops afterward, with Warfield finishing on second chances and Venzant carving up the baseline to get a pair of layups in a 74-second span.

“I do think our guys have a maturity and a response button that is authentic,” McKay said.

Liberty finished the game making 15 of its final 18 shots.

Queens, on the other hand, was 3 of its final 12 from the field.

“The intensity of that spurt, we were super fired up on the defensive end,” McGhee said. “Obviously the baskets are energetic plays to a certain degree, but defensively that’s where all the energy was stirred up.”

McGhee was part of that response. The fifth-year senior missed his first 12 shots and failed to score in the opening half for the first time since Nov. 20, 2021, against Manhattan in the ASUN/MAAC Challenge.

Once a driving layup fell through the net with 16:55 remaining, things changed for the two-time ASUN player of the year.

McGhee made seven of his final 11 shots and finished with a game-high 18 points. He added six assists and four rebounds.

“Darius McGhee is one of the best guards in the country, if not one of the best players. He’s going to get right,” McKay said. “… When Darius hit a couple, we became a little harder to guard.”

Rode had 14 points and five rebounds. Warfield scored nine points. Venzant added five points and 10 rebounds.

Warfield and Venzant spent the entire game alternating guarding Queens guard Kenny Dye.

They held Dye to nine points on 3-of-15 shooting Wednesday night. Dye tallied a team-high nine points again Friday and was 3 of 11 from the field.

“I feel like we played great defense the whole game,” Venzant said.

Liberty made sure the Royals didn’t get many chances to score in the paint. Queens tallied 18 points in the paint, with the Flames often rotating over to ensure drives didn’t get to the rim.

“Their physicality was the separator,” Leonard said.