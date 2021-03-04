Liberty's offense wakes up in second half as Flames advance in ASUN tournament

The first half Thursday was particularly frustrating on the offensive end for Liberty. The Flames’ shots, specifically the high-percentage looks in the paint, weren’t falling. Each passing moment Liberty went without scoring, Kennesaw State grew in confidence.
That’s when Kyle Rode took over offensively, and the Flames followed suit to keep their championship dreams alive.
Rode scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including eight straight in a stretch that allowed Liberty to build a double-digit lead, and the Flames used 62.5% second-half shooting to hold off Kennesaw State 69-59 in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
The top-seeded Flames (21-5) advance to the semifinal round and will play the lowest remaining seed at 2 p.m. Friday inside UNF Arena.
“I was just trying to make good plays for our team,” Rode said.
Liberty shot a dismal 28.6% from the field in the first half, with nine misses coming on layups that circled around the rim or simply bounced off the iron and into the waiting arms of KSU players.
That changed in the second half.
Rode started the scoring with a layup, and the Flames made seven of their first 12 shots in the second half to build a 39-27 lead.
The final eight points of that run were scored by Rode, who shot 5 of 8 from the field and made all three of his 3-pointers to go along with five rebounds and two steals.
“The way the defense always hugs up on great shooters like [Elijah Cuffee] and Darius [McGhee], it gave me a lane to start the half,” Rode said. “Then they did a great job penetrating, getting a paint touch, and I just happened to be open and knock it down. All of my teammates gave me some good looks there.”
McGhee, named the ASUN player of the year Wednesday, scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He became the 30th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau on a 3 from the left wing with 11:16 remaining in the second half that gave the Flames a 42-29 lead.
Chris Parker added 12 points and Drake Dobbs scored a career-high 11 points off the bench.
The Owls (5-19) were dreadful from the field in the opening 14-plus minutes of the second half. They shot 4 of 14 from the field and allowed Liberty to build its lead to 52-33 with 5:34 remaining.
“We wanted to really get back on the defensive end,” Rode said. “I thought we did a really good job of that to start the second half.”
KSU, though, closed the game making seven straight shots and 10 of 14 from the field to prevent the Flames from comfortably cruising to the triumph.
Terrell Burden scored 13 of KSU’s final 21 points and finished a career-high 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Chris Youngblood had 15 points and Alex Peterson scored 11.
Spencer Rodgers, the Owls’ leading scorer at 16.8 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-13 shooting. Cuffee, the ASUN defensive player of the year, did not allow Rodgers to score while he was guarding him.
“That was part of the gameplan,” Cuffee said of shutting down Rodgers.
The defensive intensity in the first half allowed the Flames to overcome deficits of six points on two occasions and enter halftime tied at 23.
Liberty’s 28.6% shooting in the first half ended a stretch of seven straight first halves in which the Flames shot better than 41% from the field.
“It always helps when shots fall, but I think it was just our mentality of knowing that if we want to win the game on the defensive end, we have to lock in,” Cuffee said.
“That’s why you’ve got to rely on your defense,” Rode added. “ … You’ve got to be able to get stops to stay in it.”
The Flames were able to convert on the Owls’ first-half miscues by turning nine turnovers into 10 points. Liberty finished the game with 15 points off 15 KSU turnovers.
“I thought our turnovers [in] both halves really hurt us,” KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. “Liberty’s a team that, they’re really good defensively, but they’re not necessarily up there trying to pressure you or take you out of what you’re doing.
“We were just kind of too anxious at times, not playing to what we work on, not playing to what we do, and anytime you have 15 turnovers against a really good team like Liberty, it’s going to be hard to beat them.”