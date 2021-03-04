Liberty's offense wakes up in second half as Flames advance in ASUN tournament

The final eight points of that run were scored by Rode, who shot 5 of 8 from the field and made all three of his 3-pointers to go along with five rebounds and two steals.

“The way the defense always hugs up on great shooters like [Elijah Cuffee] and Darius [McGhee], it gave me a lane to start the half,” Rode said. “Then they did a great job penetrating, getting a paint touch, and I just happened to be open and knock it down. All of my teammates gave me some good looks there.”

McGhee, named the ASUN player of the year Wednesday, scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He became the 30th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau on a 3 from the left wing with 11:16 remaining in the second half that gave the Flames a 42-29 lead.

Chris Parker added 12 points and Drake Dobbs scored a career-high 11 points off the bench.

The Owls (5-19) were dreadful from the field in the opening 14-plus minutes of the second half. They shot 4 of 14 from the field and allowed Liberty to build its lead to 52-33 with 5:34 remaining.

“We wanted to really get back on the defensive end,” Rode said. “I thought we did a really good job of that to start the second half.”