Liberty's Osagiede continuing to be a force in the middle of the defensive line

Josh Aldridge saw all he needed of Dennis Osagiede in one game from the 2021 season to know the defensive tackle would fit in at Liberty. He saw the Stephen F. Austin product hold his own in the middle of the line, win one-on-one battles and get into the backfield.

Aldridge, the co-defensive coordinator, saw Osagiede do all of that against Texas Tech. What more did he need to see if a lineman at the FCS level could make plays against a team from a Power Five conference?

“When you evaluate those lower-level guys, you try to find the highest level of competition they played against,” Aldridge said, “and that’s a good measuring stick.”

Aldridge couldn’t have predicted that Osagiede, in his only season at Liberty, would repeat that effort he showed on film on a weekly basis with the Flames. The 5-foot-11, 290-pound nose guard is creating havoc up the middle, whether he’s coming off stunts or bulldozing through an overmatched offensive lineman.

Osagiede has racked up the second-most sacks among defensive tackles at the Bowl Subdivision level through nine weeks and become a force in the middle for a Liberty defense that prides itself on making plays in the backfield. The No. 23 Flames (7-1) rank third in sacks and fourth in tackles for losses heading into Saturday's 4 p.m. clash against Arkansas (5-3) at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“Honestly, we just do our job, and we just do our job very well,” Osagiede said. “I feel like our coaches give us the perfect tools to go out there and execute and be able to play with anybody. Everybody’s humble, we’re not a selfish defense; nobody’s worried about the stats or takeaways. We’re worried about being efficient and being productive.”

Osagiede has posted six sacks through eight games and trails Southern California’s Tuli Tuipulotu by one for most sacks by an interior defensive lineman this season.

Osagiede’s production has come with opposing offenses sliding protection to the edge to stop Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark off the edge, which has allowed Osagiede to go up against one blocker on most plays.

“Dennis has just been isolated so much and he’s winning those one-on-ones,” Aldridge said. “I couldn’t say that I predicted that he’d have this great of stats, but we knew he was going to be a great player here. He dominated that lower-level competition on the tape we had watched. We knew he’d be right at home here.”

Liberty enjoyed strong interior play from Elijah James and Ralfs Rusins over the previous three seasons. If teams elected to slide help to the edges to stop the likes of Jessie Lemonier, Clark and Johnson, that opened up opportunities for James and Rusins to make plays in the backfield.

Osagiede and defensive tackle have picked up where James and Rusins left off following their graduations. The two work well on the inside with how they run their stunts, often allowing one or the other to get clean runs into the backfield to rack up sacks and tackles for losses.

The two have each recorded tackles for losses in six of the eight games this season, and Charles has added 2.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss.

“We all are very competitive in that group and that’s what I like about us,” Osagiede said. “Everybody in there feels like they’re the best, and that’s how it should be. We play well together.”

Osagiede set a career high with two sacks against Gardner-Webb on Oct. 15 to cap a sizzling four-game stretch in which he got into the backfield with relative ease.

He racked up five sacks and six tackles for a loss in that stretch.

“He always just played with a great motor. That’s how he makes a lot of plays is he plays really hard,” Aldridge said. “I’ve just always been impressed with that. That’s the main thing. I think you try to find a level of competition that’s comparable.”

Osagiede began his college career at UMass and played the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Minutemen. He transferred to Stephen F. Austin, played the next two seasons with the Lumberjacks and racked up 13 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.

When Osagiede entered the transfer portal again, he wanted to find a landing spot that could put him in a position to garner interest at the next level. He found a fit at Liberty and, even with battling an oblique strain during training camp, kept working to mesh with his new teammates in the trenches.

Osagiede has made his mark through eight games. He wants to contribute down the stretch and then experience a bowl game for the first time.

“This is my last guaranteed year of football. You don’t really know how it’s going to go after college proceeds. I definitely appreciate each and every day,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be here; it’s not a right. The fact that I get the chance to go out there and perfect my craft and play with a great group of guys, it’s a blessing. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”