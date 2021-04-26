Liberty's Parsley-Blocker: 'There's just a flaw in how the NCAA selects' field hockey participants

“I don’t think that they value your body of work throughout the regular season, and it kind of takes away from like, ‘Why are you playing the regular season if you’re not going to look at the body of work?’” Parsley-Blocker said. “I knew unless you’re in the Big Ten or the ACC, you have to have a perfect season and then some in order to get an at-large bid. That’s the way that it is. It’s the nature of the beast. In a lot of ways it’s not surprising. I think it would have been really hard not to take us. … I know it was a COVID year, so it was a little bit weird because there wasn’t that crossover, but I think that would have been enough, but we’ll never know. “