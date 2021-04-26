Liberty's Parsley-Blocker: 'There's just a flaw in how the NCAA selects' field hockey participants

Liberty field hockey coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker is still unsure what more the Flames need to do in order to receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. Her team routinely plays a daunting schedule filled with teams from the ACC, and she eyes opponents that could elevate the Flames’ resume.
That is exactly what Liberty did in the 2021 spring season. The Flames beat Duke and UConn for the first time in program history, added three victories over ranked teams, and were ranked between fourth and sixth in the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Top 20 poll since March 16.
Parsley-Blocker, though, had an uneasy feeling heading into late Saturday evening when the 12-team NCAA Tournament field was being selected. The Flames, despite a 13-3 record, fell in the Big East tournament semifinals, and she felt the selection committee would favor teams from the ACC or Big Ten for the three at-large selections.
That’s exactly what happened, and Liberty’s best field hockey season came to an end.
“It definitely sucked for sure, no doubt about that,” Parsley-Blocker said Monday. “I just think right now, there’s just a flaw in how the NCAA selects the teams, to be perfectly honest.”
The coach acknowledged losing to Old Dominion in the tournament semifinals “didn’t help ourselves in that regard,” but was more upset the Flames’ overall body of work wasn’t reflected in being selected for an at-large.
Liberty, compared to the three at-large selections Iowa, Louisville and Northwestern, held the advantage in most every metric.
The Flames ranked second in RPI, had the fourth toughest strength of schedule and also ranked fourth in average computer ranking.
The ACR, compiled by Field Hockey Corner, provides an equal weighting of two computer ratings. One is based solely on goal differentials and one based solely on wins and losses.
The Flames’ RPI and strength of schedule were better than the three at-larges — Iowa (11-5), Louisville (13-5) and Northwestern (11-5) — and only the Cardinals had a better ACR.
“I don’t think that they value your body of work throughout the regular season, and it kind of takes away from like, ‘Why are you playing the regular season if you’re not going to look at the body of work?’” Parsley-Blocker said. “I knew unless you’re in the Big Ten or the ACC, you have to have a perfect season and then some in order to get an at-large bid. That’s the way that it is. It’s the nature of the beast. In a lot of ways it’s not surprising. I think it would have been really hard not to take us. … I know it was a COVID year, so it was a little bit weird because there wasn’t that crossover, but I think that would have been enough, but we’ll never know. “
The Flames’ 16-game schedule featured 12 games against Big East opponents (four games each against Temple and Old Dominion, and two each against UConn and Villanova). The three non-conference matches were against Davidson (twice) and Duke.
Liberty, according to Parsley-Blocker, did not have a positive COVID-19 test in either the fall or spring semesters. The ability to keep all of the players healthy and available helped in building the program. It allowed freshmen such as midfielders Reagan Underwood and Lexi Hosler, goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen, and defensive Emily Dykema to grow and be ready for the spring season. Iritixity Irigoyen was named the Big East defensive player of the year and co-freshman of the year.
That growth, coupled with the returns of Jill Bolton, Ashley Dykema, Kendra Jones and Alexis Paone for their super senior seasons in the fall campaign, has Parsley-Blocker excited the setback of not being selected to the NCAA Tournament will only fuel them for the upcoming season.
Bolton was one of five players named to the all-Big East first team.
“It really was an unbelievable opportunity this entire year and I’m so grateful that we had it because so much growth happened,” she said.
The Flames’ fall schedule is beginning to take shape. Parsley-Blocker said some contracts are being finalized, but she has set up a slate that features heavy-hitters Louisville, Northwestern, North Carolina and Duke. Liberty will open the season with a trip to the West Coast to play California and UC Davis.
“That’s what we do every single year in a normal non-COVID year. We do try to have one of the toughest strength of schedules in the country, and we typically do,” she said. “We put ourselves in a position to be like, ‘Yep, there’s no reason for you not to take us.’ That certainly means you’ve got to win some of those games. You can’t just play them.”