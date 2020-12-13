Liberty's perimeter shooting too much for Carson-Newman

Ashtyn Baker scored a game-high 19 points, Liberty made a program-record 14 3-pointers and the Flames pulled away for an 85-60 victory over Carson-Newman on Sunday at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (3-3) shot 14 of 36 from 3-point range to set program records for made and attempted 3-pointers in a game. The previous record for made 3s was 12 set in 1991 and 2017 against Charleston Southern, and the previous high for attempted 3s was 33 against Charleston Southern in 1999.

Baker added five assists, three rebounds and four made 3s to lead three players in double figures. Emily Lytle had 16 points with four made 3s. The guard made both of her free throws to extend her streak of consecutive made free throws to 27, which is a new program record.

Bridgette Rettstatt added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with six rebounds and three steals.

Liberty shot 18 for 33 from the field in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Eagles, who shot 8 for 26 over the 20-minute stretch in a game that counted as an exhibition for the Division II program.

The Flames benefitted from Carson-Newman’s 27 turnovers by scoring 33 points off those miscues.

Braelyn Wykle scored 14 points and Lindsey Taylor added 12 for the Eagles.