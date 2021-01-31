Liberty's post dominance too much for Jacksonville

Liberty used a sizzling shooting start from 3-point range to race out to a comfortable lead over Jacksonville. Those perimeter shots, though, stopped falling, and the Dolphins chipped away at the deficit before drawing even for the first time in the weekend series.
The Flames turned to their strength in the paint, and Jacksonville didn’t stand a chance.
Liberty’s potent post presence overwhelmed Jacksonville over the final 27 minutes as the Flames pulled away for a 78-52 victory Sunday at Liberty Arena.
The Flames (12-3, 8-0 ASUN Conference) extended their winning streak to 11 games and remain one of two unbeaten teams in league play (FGCU is the other).
“Our post players are really establishing an inside threat,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “We’re certainly glad that they’ve done that.”
Three of Liberty’s four forwards — Bella Smuda, Bridgette Rettstatt and Emily Lytle — scored in double figures Sunday.
Smuda posted her first career double-double with a career-high 15 points and a Liberty Arena-record 12 rebounds. Rettstatt added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Lytle finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
“I think our post did a good job of getting their post in foul trouble, which made things a little bit easier towards the end because they were trying not to foul,” Smuda said. “I think our post did a really good job of just being strong and drawing those fouls against them for sure.”
Liberty shot 23 of 41 (56.1%) from the field after opening the game shooting 4 of 20.
The post dominance wasn’t only reflected in the shooting percentages.
The Flames held a 30-9 edge in second-chance points and tallied 36 points in the paint.
Liberty outrebounded Jacksonville by 26 Sunday and limited the visitor to nine second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.
The performance harkened back to the Flames’ rebounding dominance between the 2002-03 season and 2018-19 campaigns. The Flames ranked in the top 20 nationally in rebounding margin in each of those 17 seasons, and they entered Sunday’s game ranked 69th in the nation with a plus-4.7 rebounding margin.
“Excellent job of rebounding and not giving them second-chance opportunities to score,” Green said. “ … They didn’t get those second and third shots. We did a much better job on the boards.”
Liberty raced out to a 12-4 lead in the opening 5 ½ minutes behind a quartet of 3s from Lytle, Makaela Kestner (11 points, six rebounds) and Nenna Lindstrom.
However, the shooting cooled off and the Dolphins (2-9, 0-6) used a 9-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to tie the game at 15 following Stallings’ layup with 8:19 remaining in the half.
Liberty thrived in the paint to close the quarter, scoring 12 of its 19 second-quarter points on layups while sprinkling in a 3 from Ashtyn Baker and a mid-range jumper from Rettstatt.
The Flames scored 24 points in the paint in the second half, with Smuda and Rettstatt combining for 11 and eight points, respectively, over the final 20 minutes.
Khalela Hayes led the Dolphins in scoring for the second straight day with a game-high 17 points. Erin Wilson, held in check Saturday with two points, finished with 13 points Sunday.
Jacksonville shot 34.5% from the field and was held to four made 3-pointers for the second straight game.
“Our defensive efforts were still pretty good,” Green said.