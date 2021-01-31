Liberty's post dominance too much for Jacksonville

Liberty used a sizzling shooting start from 3-point range to race out to a comfortable lead over Jacksonville. Those perimeter shots, though, stopped falling, and the Dolphins chipped away at the deficit before drawing even for the first time in the weekend series.

The Flames turned to their strength in the paint, and Jacksonville didn’t stand a chance.

Liberty’s potent post presence overwhelmed Jacksonville over the final 27 minutes as the Flames pulled away for a 78-52 victory Sunday at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (12-3, 8-0 ASUN Conference) extended their winning streak to 11 games and remain one of two unbeaten teams in league play (FGCU is the other).

“Our post players are really establishing an inside threat,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “We’re certainly glad that they’ve done that.”

Three of Liberty’s four forwards — Bella Smuda, Bridgette Rettstatt and Emily Lytle — scored in double figures Sunday.

Smuda posted her first career double-double with a career-high 15 points and a Liberty Arena-record 12 rebounds. Rettstatt added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Lytle finished with 10 points and four rebounds.