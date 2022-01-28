Liberty's Preston taking advantage of opportunities despite 'a decrease in minutes'

Ritchie McKay has had the luxury of being able to turn to a traditional back-to-the-basket center during his seven seasons back with the Liberty men’s basketball program. The likes of Evan Maxwell, Myo Baxter-Bell and Scottie James established a low-post presence early in games and found ways to contribute within the framework of the offensive scheme.

Blake Preston was the next in line to become a dominant force in the paint. He showed glimpses of being able to take over during the 2020-21 campaign, and many expected him to take another step forward this season.

But the style of play in college basketball has steadily evolved, especially in the mid-major ranks, and that has meant fewer minutes for the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Preston. Traditional post play is being replaced with more agile forwards who can stretch the floor with ball-handling and perimeter shooting skills.

Preston, though, reminded the ASUN Conference of the type of player he can be when he is given extended minutes. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is averaging 12 points and hasn’t missed a shot in the past two league games while seeing his minutes increase.

“He just affects the game with his size and physicality,” North Alabama coach Tony Pujol said of Preston.

Preston’s size and physicality will be a factor for the Flames (14-6, 5-0 ASUN) when they face Jacksonville State (14-6, 7-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Gamecocks rank 30th in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-6.5.

“Blake’s a really good player. He’s as good as any post in the league,” McKay said after Thursday’s victory over North Alabama. “You can’t equate his value to his minutes. We substitute based on our lineups. The beauty of it is, he has the wherewithal to quiet any noise about what you should be getting or what you deserve. Anyone that is that sacrificial, especially with his leadership gift, it adds value to a family. I mean that about Blake, whether he plays 21 minutes or 12, he always plays his best.”

The showdown between Liberty and Jacksonville State is the marquee ASUN matchup in Saturday’s slate of games. Liberty and Jacksonville State are the only teams undefeated in league play.

The ASUN is one of four conferences with two unbeaten teams. The Ohio Valley’s two undefeated teams, Murray State and Morehead State, meet Saturday at 5 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton and Hawaii are undefeated in Big West play, while Norfolk State and North Carolina Central haven’t lost against MEAC opponents.

The men’s game tips off five hours after the Liberty women (18-2, 6-1 ASUN) and JSU (15-4, 6-1) meet inside Liberty Arena at 2 p.m.

“They’re good on both ends,” McKay said of the JSU men’s team. “They have four or five guys that can really stretch it, and then some other guys that don’t get the same number of minutes but are as potent offensively. Then they’ve got a couple of bigs that they can play through. They present a lot of challenges.”

Preston, Shiloh Robinson, Kyle Rode and Micaiah Abii are the post players expected to be utilized against JSU big men Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry.

Huffman is shooting better than 64% from the floor and is coming off his third double-double of the season in Thursday’s 70-64 win at Kennesaw State. Henry is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game.

“Obviously we only play them once [in the regular season] and they’ve got a really good record and have been impressive thus far,” McKay said. “It’s a big game, but it’s Jan. 29 and we still have a month or so to go in the season.”

McKay spoke highly of Preston during the 2019-20 season when James and Baxter-Bell were getting the majority of the minutes as seniors.

Preston enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020-21 by averaging career highs of 9.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He shot 61.3% from the field and made 67% of his free throw attempts.

“That’s just him, the way he can impact our team,” Rode said of Preston. “It’s not just through scoring. It’s his energy, his leadership, and he brings a physical presence that not many players in college can.”

Preston started the first six games of this season, but has only started twice since the calendar turned to December. McKay has opted to play Robinson and Rode extended minutes with teams utilizing smaller forwards who can shoot 3-pointers and handle the ball on the perimeter.

Robinson and Rode are able to easily switch on defensive assignments, while Preston is more suited to play closer to the basket where he can be a rim protector and gobble up rebounds.

Liberty’s past two opponents, Jacksonville and North Alabama, featured post players who Preston could match up with, and he was able to take advantage with guard Darius McGhee still at the top of opposing teams’ scouting report.

“Like I’ve said from Day 1, having a guy like Darius McGhee on your team that attracts so much attention opens up everything for everyone else,” Preston said. “We’ve got a lot of those type of players.”

McKay said matchups determine how his rotation plays out during games. The 12-team ASUN features squads who go with smaller lineups to highlight their perimeter shooting, and Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah is the only true post player utilized on a consistent basis.

“I’m just trying to put the guys on the floor that I think give us the best chance to win. To Blake’s credit, I don’t think many could handle a decrease in minutes the way he has,” McKay said. “ … Blake, he’s earned more minutes than he’s received. Again, sometimes, it’s all matchups.

“I fully trust Blake Preston. He’s a special young man.”

