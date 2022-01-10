Liberty's Rode 'playing fabulous' after slow offensive start to season

Kyle Rode has never been the type of player who needs to take a high volume of shots in order to be effective for the Liberty men’s basketball team. In fact, the junior prides himself in being more focused on positively affecting the outcome of the game than putting up gaudy numbers.

It was difficult, though, to ignore the numbers the 6-foot-6 forward was contributing through the season’s first nine games. Or, more appropriately, not contributing.

Rode was mired in an offensive funk. His shots weren’t falling, particularly from the perimeter. The normally sure-handed passer was turning the ball over at a higher rate than he did in his first two seasons.

The easy fix would have been for Rode to make a complete overhaul in his preparation or do something different to get back on track.

He didn’t do that, and the results have drastically improved.

“Something that’s been constant for me is making sure I’m staying consistent in my reps really throughout the season. That never changed,” he said Monday. “When you see a couple go in, I think that always helps your confidence in games.”

Rode has overcome a dismal start to the 2021-22 season with seven consecutive sterling outings on the offensive end. He’s shooting 64% from the field, 68% from 3-point range and has a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in a stretch that has helped Liberty find its identity on offense.

The Flames (10-6, 1-0 ASUN Conference) host North Florida at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside Liberty Arena.

“He’s playing fabulous. He’s playing at an elite level, all-conference level, and I can’t speak enough to the value he has for our team,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “Most guys get their identity in the numbers. … That’s never the conversation with Kyle Rode. I think because we sometimes … undervalue the little things, I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.”

Rode is shooting 21 of 33 from the field and 13 of 19 from 3-point range since a Dec. 13 victory over Carver College. He has dished out 33 assists compared to 11 turnovers, and he has recorded eight steals in that span.

It is a night-and-day difference from where he was in the season’s first nine games. A scoreless outing against Stephen F. Austin capped an opening stretch in which Rode was shooting 30.6% from the field and 25.9% from 3. He had 27 assists to 19 turnovers and was averaging a career-low 4.1 points per game.

Rode didn’t have to take over on the offensive end in one game to get back on track. He simply became more comfortable in his role on this year’s team.

Darius McGhee ranks seventh in the nation at 21.5 points per game and continues to lead the nation in 3-point field goal attempts.

“I think when you have a guy like Darius it opens everything up for everyone else at another type of level,” forward Blake Preston said. “I think we saw it with Caleb [Homesley] our freshman year, and now we’re seeing it with Darius in a different light and different game. Everything comes easier whenever Darius is in there.”

Rode, as the season has continued, became more cognizant of finding ways to get McGhee better touches. He will set a screen to help McGhee get free or deliver an extra pass when McGhee’s defender has to help.

“He’s present,” McKay said of Rode. “He’s the most invested that I’ve seen or been around in coaching.”

Rode has taken seven or fewer shots in the past seven games, and the quality of those shots has improved tremendously.

He forced shots in a 5-for-15 performance against Iona on Nov. 19 and then missed all eight attempts, including seven shots from 3-point range, in the setback to Stephen F. Austin.

Now, Rode is finding his shot in the rhythm of the offense. He is making teams pay for leaving him open on the wings and has created his shot around the rim when he has a smaller defender guarding him.

He has scored in double figures in back-to-back games while also dishing out seven assists in those victories over Boyce and Stetson.

“As the season’s gone on, being able to find spots to where I feel like I can help us win, whether that’s shooting the ball, passing the ball, doing the little things, especially when you’ve got guys like Darius and Keegs [Keegan McDowell] that shoot the ball so well,” Rode said. “That helps my assist numbers a bunch, too, because normally when I pass it to them they make it.”

Rode and the Flames are playing for the first time in a week after their Saturday game against Kennesaw State was postponed with the Owls going through COVID protocols.

The Ospreys (4-11, 0-2) have lost their first two ASUN games by a combined nine points to FGCU and Stetson, and they played a grueling nonconference schedule by facing Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Arizona State, UCLA, Kentucky and Florida on the road.

“I think they have a really sound system,” McKay said of UNF. “ … They will be a tough out against anyone, not just us. There’s a reason why they’re always a contender in the ASUN. They get it.”

