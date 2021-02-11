Liberty's Rode, UNF's Hendricksen shared similar paths to roles at ASUN programs

Kyle Rode and Carter Hendricksen first shared the same basketball court back in the 2009-10 AAU season. The Lexington, Kentucky, natives were teammates on the Lexington Lightning, and it didn’t take them long to realize the similarities they shared both on and off the hardwood.
The two were incredibly hard workers with the mindset of making their teammates better while also developing as individuals. Their shared faith and love of basketball created an instant friendship that was rekindled two years later when Rode arrived at Lexington Christian Academy.
The two grew on the court and carved paths that led to ASUN Conference programs. Rode, a sophomore, has become a consistent and reliable starter for Liberty, and Hendricksen is a high-volume scorer and rebounder as a junior for North Florida.
They will put their friendship aside for one weekend when the Flames (15-5, 6-2 ASUN) host the Ospreys (7-11, 5-3) in a series that was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams play at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, one week after UNF was forced to put its team activities on pause because of a positive COVID test result and contact tracing.
This series still remains important for both teams in the ASUN standings. Liberty sits second in the standings behind Bellarmine, while UNF is alone in third.
“We’re excited,” Rode said. “We just really try to take it one game at a time. It’s going to be an important game for us. They’re a great team with a great culture.”
Rode has found his niche on this season’s team as a facilitator, offensive rebounder and reliable defender. He was a prolific scorer in high school and graduated as Lexington Christian’s all-time scorer, but has deferred the scoring this season to guards Darius McGhee and Chris Parker and forward Blake Preston.
“I’m focused more on those three things … more than I am the shooting aspect at this point,” Rode said. “Just trying to be a guy that gets Darius shots, Chris some good looks, Blake touches, and things like that, and also focused on the little things that I can do throughout the game — offensive rebounding and passing.”
He is averaging 6.2 points, ranks third on the team at 3.5 rebounds per game and is second with 50 assists.
“He’s a unicorn in that way,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “You just don’t get many guys that have the fill of selflessness, commitment, dedication and sacrifice on both ends of the floor. That’s Kyle Rode. Really invaluable player for our team and our program. I think you can tell by the way his teammates appreciate him, how much he’s added to our program in its climb.”
Hendricksen, through the many seasons they shared together on the court, has an appreciation for Rode’s ability to dictate the outcome of a game without needing to score.
“It’s just a testament to our hard work,” Hendricksen said, adding he views Rode as the hardest worker he knows.
Hendricksen, despite missing seven games with a stress fracture in one of his feet, is again leading the way for UNF. He leads the team in scoring (15.2 points per game) and minutes played (33.1), and is second in rebounding (5.2).
The 6-foot-7 guard has scored in double figures in six of the Ospreys’ eight league games.
“He’s so resilient in his preparation, everything that he puts into his body and the way he approaches the game,” Rode said of Hendricksen. “I wasn’t surprised when he didn’t miss a beat.”
Liberty and UNF each lost four seniors to graduation following the 2019-20 season, and both Rode and Hendricksen had to find new roles.
Hendricksen was already a high-volume shooter and scorer, and he added the mantle of team leader on a roster that features only one senior and nine freshmen and sophomores.
Rode, on the other hand, developed leadership qualities last season around those four talented seniors, and has made sure he continues to grow mentally on the court.
He spends extra time with McKay and assistant coach Derek Johnston to understand the offensive schemes and what he needs to do. McGhee, a few moments after scoring a career-high 25 points last Saturday at Jacksonville, called Rode the team’s offensive coordinator for the things he does on the court and behind the scenes.
“I know Coach McKay would probably want to be out there, but I don’t think he has any eligibility, so I try to be like him on the court,” Rode said.