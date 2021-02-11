Liberty's Rode, UNF's Hendricksen shared similar paths to roles at ASUN programs

“We’re excited,” Rode said. “We just really try to take it one game at a time. It’s going to be an important game for us. They’re a great team with a great culture.”

Rode has found his niche on this season’s team as a facilitator, offensive rebounder and reliable defender. He was a prolific scorer in high school and graduated as Lexington Christian’s all-time scorer, but has deferred the scoring this season to guards Darius McGhee and Chris Parker and forward Blake Preston.

“I’m focused more on those three things … more than I am the shooting aspect at this point,” Rode said. “Just trying to be a guy that gets Darius shots, Chris some good looks, Blake touches, and things like that, and also focused on the little things that I can do throughout the game — offensive rebounding and passing.”

He is averaging 6.2 points, ranks third on the team at 3.5 rebounds per game and is second with 50 assists.

“He’s a unicorn in that way,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “You just don’t get many guys that have the fill of selflessness, commitment, dedication and sacrifice on both ends of the floor. That’s Kyle Rode. Really invaluable player for our team and our program. I think you can tell by the way his teammates appreciate him, how much he’s added to our program in its climb.”