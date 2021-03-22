Liberty's run to NCAA Tournament provides valuable experience to underclassmen

These particular stages in March were new for the likes of sophomores Blake Preston, Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson. Freshmen Drake Dobbs, Jonathan Jackson and Micaiah Abii were being thrown into the fire and asked to contribute in games being played on neutral courts.
Liberty ran through the ASUN Conference regular-season slate with a roster filled with players who hadn’t experienced a tournament atmosphere outside of Lynchburg. Outside of Elijah Cuffee, Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell and Chris Parker (from his time at Division II Henderson State), the Flames lacked the minutes, big shots, defensive stops and final-second heroics that made up the past two teams filled with upperclassmen seasoned through those types of high-pressure situations.
Coach Ritchie McKay turned to four of those underclassmen — Preston, Rode, Robinson and Dobbs — time after time in the ASUN Tournament’s three games and again against Oklahoma State in the NCAA Tournament. A group that lacked those big-game moments gained 160 minutes of postseason experience to carry into what hopefully will be a normal 2021-22 season.
“I think with guys taking a little time off and then coming back, I think they’ll come in confident and ready to put in the work,” McGhee said after the 69-60 loss to the Cowboys on Friday in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. “We’ve got a group of hard workers. I know they’ll really push themselves to make themselves even better and prepare us for next season.
“The young guys got a lot of experience, so that’s good. I’m excited to see what Drake has in store next year, Jonathan, Isiah [Warfield], Micaiah. They’re great players, so I’m excited.”
Liberty, despite the lack of postseason experience on the roster, punched its ticket to the Big Dance for the third consecutive season and finished with a 23-6 record.
The Flames, in an uneven season because of the coronavirus pandemic, extended their streak of 20-win seasons to five, and have won 82 games and three ASUN tournament titles in the past three campaigns. Gonzaga, with 92 victories (and counting), is the only team with more triumphs than Liberty since the start of the 2018-19 season.
“I think what they accomplished is just a culture enhancement that started years ago,” McKay said. “Guys invested in trying to be a program that is a championship-caliber program. … For the group to win however many games that we won, and do it in a fashion that was reflective of great representation, I'm pleased.
“Again, I'm blessed to be a part of this family. But that being said, we're going to go back to work once we give them some time off and see if we can't continue to elevate our basketball program, because we have got some foundational pieces that I think makes our future bright.”
Eight of the 10 players in the rotation are expected to return (Cuffee, the ASUN defensive player of the year, and Parker are graduating), and those foundational pieces McKay referenced begin with McGhee.
The junior emerged as a go-to scorer this past season after deferring to the likes of Caleb Homesley, Scottie James and others in his first two seasons at Liberty.
McGhee, the 2020-21 ASUN player of the year, will return as the team’s leading scorer after tallying 15.5 points per game and shooting 45.2% from the field. The 5-foot-9 guard also made 95 3-pointers and showed substantial growth on the defensive end.
The forward rotation of Rode, Robinson, Preston and Abii gives McKay the type of depth and versatility he’s longed for since returning to Liberty prior to the 2015-16 season. Robinson, in addition to his play in the post, followed Cuffee's lead in evolving into a lockdown defender, and gives the Flames a bigger body who can defend both guards and forwards in the pack-line defense.
Dobbs emerged as a viable backup point guard to Parker by averaging nearly 13 minutes per game, and Dobbs’ role should increase next season following Parker’s graduation.
Dobbs, Warfield and two talented freshmen — Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant — will likely receive significant minutes in the backcourt.
McDowell and Jackson, both wing players, are the purest shooters on the roster and can help stretch the floor.
“I love our program, I love the direction that it's going,” McKay said. “These are young men that we as coaches are really privileged to be a part of their lives, they're special. And I know a lot of coaches use those words, but for me they're not just words out of my mouth or words on a screen or words on a paper or on the computer that you'll read. These young men, they're inspirational in the way they really try and make someone else's life better. They have really invested in being a part of something that's bigger than themselves.”
McKay has an available scholarship opening to fill following Marten Maide’s decision to enter the transfer portal Monday. Maide, a redshirt freshman guard, missed the entire 2019-20 season with a knee injury and never cracked the rotation and only played in seven games this past season.