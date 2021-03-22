Liberty's run to NCAA Tournament provides valuable experience to underclassmen

The junior emerged as a go-to scorer this past season after deferring to the likes of Caleb Homesley, Scottie James and others in his first two seasons at Liberty.

McGhee, the 2020-21 ASUN player of the year, will return as the team’s leading scorer after tallying 15.5 points per game and shooting 45.2% from the field. The 5-foot-9 guard also made 95 3-pointers and showed substantial growth on the defensive end.

The forward rotation of Rode, Robinson, Preston and Abii gives McKay the type of depth and versatility he’s longed for since returning to Liberty prior to the 2015-16 season. Robinson, in addition to his play in the post, followed Cuffee's lead in evolving into a lockdown defender, and gives the Flames a bigger body who can defend both guards and forwards in the pack-line defense.

Dobbs emerged as a viable backup point guard to Parker by averaging nearly 13 minutes per game, and Dobbs’ role should increase next season following Parker’s graduation.

Dobbs, Warfield and two talented freshmen — Brody Peebles and Joseph Venzant — will likely receive significant minutes in the backcourt.

McDowell and Jackson, both wing players, are the purest shooters on the roster and can help stretch the floor.