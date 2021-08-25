Liberty's Salter ruled eligible for season opener

Hugh Freeze is excited to help Kaidon Salter write the next chapter of his college career.
That chapter will begin as early as this season.
Salter posted on social media Tuesday night he is eligible for Liberty’s Sept. 4 season opener against Campbell. Multiple university officials confirmed Salter's eligibility.
The quarterback, a four-star recruit on 247Sports’ composite ranking, announced he was transferring to Liberty from Tennessee on July 21 after two run-ins with police during the spring semester in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The second incident resulted in his dismissal from the Volunteers’ program before he even played a snap.
That did not deter Freeze, the Flames coach, and his staff from recruiting the talented signal caller to Lynchburg.
“We had a lot of discussions throughout the process before he decided to come here and before we decided we wanted to go that route,” Freeze said earlier this month. “I’m not afraid of people, kids that may have had a bump in the road or an issue. I’m afraid of those that don’t want to chase a standard. I know of very few people that have gotten it right all the time. We had those honest conversations with he and his family, and I’m convinced that he wants to write the next chapter of his life a little differently. I’m thrilled that I get the chance to play a role in it.”
Salter’s transfer to Liberty gave the Flames their highest-ranked recruit in program history. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Salter was ranked as the No. 19 quarterback in the 2021 signing class by 247Sports’ composite ranking, and he brings immense talent to a position that will likely need a new starter following the upcoming season.
Current starter Malik Willis is projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and that will open the quarterback competition between Salter, Johnathan Bennett and Nate Hampton.
Bennett has already been named this season’s backup to Willis. Freeze, though, did say if Salter were ruled eligible, the staff would then see where he stacked up with the other backup quarterbacks.
Bennett is entering his third season in the system, while Hampton was a midyear enrollee and spent the spring learning the playbook.
“Physically, Kaidon, like most quarterbacks, he had quite a few fundamental flaws, both lower and upper body,” quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said. “He’s really talented. He’s got a real live arm, he’s naturally accurate, he’s twitchy, he can run, he’s got great vision, these types of things. He’s got all the ability that he needs. We’re coaching him pretty hard fundamentally right now, in particular lower body and making sure that his three-quarter delivery is removed. Very similar to Malik when we got Malik.”
Salter has all the tools to thrive in Freeze’s offense. The dual-threat quarterback posted the best 20-yard shuttle time (4.34 seconds) of the quarterbacks in the recruiting class, and his 35.0 power throw also topped the charts. Both of those metrics were compiled by ESPN’s football recruiting rankings.
Salter’s task, now, will be staying out of trouble in order to be in contention for future playing time.
Salter, 18, was dismissed from the Tennessee football program on June 24 following his second run-in with police since joining the Vols in January as a midyear enrollee.
Both incidents involved drug-related charges. The most recent incident, which led to his dismissal, involved him confessing to having four grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.
“My past mistakes are meant to guide me, not define me,” Salter wrote on Twitter when he announced he was entering the transfer portal. “Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean I have to pay for my mistakes the rest of my life. Good people do make bad choices. It doesn't mean I'm bad. It just means I'm human.”
Salter played at Cedar Hill High School in Texas. One of his high school teammates, Amarian Williams, is a cornerback at Liberty, and Williams provides an immediate friendship to help Salter while at Liberty.
Liberty was one of 26 programs to reportedly offer Salter out of high school. The list included Power Five programs Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Louisiana, Baylor and others.
The Flames, through the previous recruitment, had developed a relationship with Salter and his family. That paid dividends when he entered the transfer portal.
“You know what? At the end of my life and at the end of my coaching, that’s something I’ll be proud to say that in this case I think it was worth absolutely every chance that we could take on him to help him rewrite his story,” Freeze said. “I think he’s a good kid. He’s a heck of a talent, too, and obviously we’re looking forward to hopefully helping him write the next chapter in a different way. We’re excited to have him.”