Liberty's Salter ruled eligible for season opener

“We had a lot of discussions throughout the process before he decided to come here and before we decided we wanted to go that route,” Freeze said earlier this month. “I’m not afraid of people, kids that may have had a bump in the road or an issue. I’m afraid of those that don’t want to chase a standard. I know of very few people that have gotten it right all the time. We had those honest conversations with he and his family, and I’m convinced that he wants to write the next chapter of his life a little differently. I’m thrilled that I get the chance to play a role in it.”