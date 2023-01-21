Liberty's second-half defense shines in rare road win at UNF

Toughness. It was the word Liberty coach Ritchie McKay kept returning to during his halftime speech Saturday afternoon. Liberty had to exert toughness on the defensive end and not allow North Florida to get into shooting rhythm, and then the Flames couldn’t worry about who was in foul trouble.

Joseph Venzant answered the bell on the defensive end by taking Jarius Hicklen out of the UNF offense. Kyle Rode delivered back-to-back 3-pointers. All of a sudden, a slim halftime deficit was eliminated, and the Flames were dictating how the final 20 minutes were going to be played.

“Just to be able to come in that second half and put down our foundation on the defensive end really allowed us to excel the rest of the way,” Venzant said.

Two players saddled with foul trouble in the first half made immediate impacts to open the second half. Liberty used that early momentum to build a lead and never looked back in claiming a 73-62 win over the Ospreys at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

It marked the first true road win for the Flames (16-6, 7-1 ASUN Conference) at UNF Arena.

“I just thought our team showed a toughness and maturity about them that continues to impress me,” McKay said.

Liberty exerted its will on the defensive end in the second half. UNF, which shot 58% from the field in the opening stanza, shot 7 of 23 from the field over the final 20 minutes.

The poor shooting allowed Liberty to use a pair of runs to take firm control of the game and prevent the Ospreys (8-12, 3-5) from playing at their high-paced tempo.

“Our guys, they showed a toughness — a mental and physical toughness — to value each possession,” McKay said.

Blake Preston and Shiloh Robinson scored 17 points apiece, and Robinson corralled 10 rebounds. The two were instrumental in the Flames owning a plus-18 edge in points in the paint and a plus-17 advantage in rebounding.

Preston finished the two-game Florida swing averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and shooting 12 of 16 from the field in wins over UNF and Jacksonville.

“Blake Preston should be the player of the week,” McKay said of the weekly ASUN award. “I don’t know what everybody else did, but his two games and however many minutes he played, those are the best back-to-back games that I’ve seen from a post player in a long time. He was fabulous.”

Venzant pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds. Three of those came on the offensive end, as the Flames pulled down 13 offensive rebounds and turned those into a 17-3 edge in second-chance points.

“North Florida, they try to run you off the 3, so obviously they’re going out and contesting those. Everybody’s contesting the shot, so it kind of opened up opportunities for me to get on the offensive glass,” Venzant said. “Just to be able to get those second-chance shots, … if we miss a shot and I get it back out, I have pretty good confidence we’re going to make the second one.”

Rode scored all 14 of his points in the second half. Darius McGhee finished with 12 points on 4-of-20 shooting, arguably his worst shooting performance in a Liberty uniform.

His teammates combined to shoot 58.9% from the field.

“I think his presence on the court allows other guys some opportunities that may not be existent if he wasn’t out there,” McKay said of McGhee. “I was happy that our group played with a confidence and a resolve that we felt like we could still run good offense, even if Darius isn’t making his normal magic show.”

Colin Porter dished out a career-high nine assists against one turnover, and he added seven points and two steals.

“North Florida really focused on whenever I would attack, they would come over weak side,” Porter said, “and it just enabled me to throw some lobs over the top and that’s what the defense was giving us.”

Liberty quickly erased a two-point halftime deficit by unleashing a 13-4 run to take a 48-39 lead. However, the Ospreys didn’t go away and cut the deficit to 54-52 on Hicklen’s 3 with 7:33 remaining.

The Flames again turned to the defensive end to put the game away. Liberty used another big run — this one 12-2 — to go up 66-54 with 3 ½ minutes left, and Venzant opened and closed the run with layups.

Jose Placer led UNF with 19 points. Carter Hendricksen and Jonathan Aybar scored 14 points apiece, and Hicklen was limited to seven points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Liberty ended UNF’s nine-game home winning streak and opened the road swing Thursday evening by stopping Jacksonville’s 21-game home winning streak. The two victories allowed the Flames to remain atop of the ASUN standings heading into home matchups with Stetson and FGCU.

“They looked at this trip as an opportunity to keep getting better,” McKay said, “and we have the same opportunity next weekend with almost two-thirds of the season gone.”