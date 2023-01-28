Liberty's second-half defensive adjustments lead to lopsided win over FGCU

The possessions ticked away in the second half. Jumpers weren’t finding their marks. Contested layups were rolling off the rim and into the waiting hands of a Liberty player.

The offensive funk FGCU found itself in Saturday evening is something that has become commonplace when ASUN Conference opponents face the Flames inside Liberty Arena. Each empty possession was answered on the other end of the court with a Darius McGhee 3-pointer or a finish around the rim by a host of teammates.

It was a near nine-minute stretch in the second half that Liberty continued to exert its dominance and extended its winning streak to six games.

McGhee scored a game-high 24 points to lead four players in double figures and Liberty used the lengthy second-half run to seize control in a 74-57 win over the visiting Eagles before an announced crowd of 4,007.

“We pride ourselves in being able to make those adjustments and to keep trusting our defense but just executing it a little bit better,” McGhee said. He shot 10 of 21 from the field, had four assists, four rebounds and two steals. “I think in that stretch that’s what we did. We did a great job during that stretch, too, of limiting them to one shot. They’ve got a couple of great offensive rebounders, so that was kind of big in that stretch. It definitely opened it up for us.”

The Flames (18-5, 9-1 ASUN) unleashed a 20-4 run that spanned nearly nine minutes to take a 63-42 lead following Blake Preston’s second-chance dunk with 8:10 remaining.

Liberty’s offense thrived during the stretch by scoring on 9 of 14 possessions and consistently getting quality looks, whether it was a McGhee triple or drives to the basket.

The Eagles (14-9, 4-6) went 1 of 8 from the field with three turnovers during that stretch.

“We felt like we were doing a good job on our defensive coverages and just tried to tighten that up a bit in the second half,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said. “I think that’s the best part about our defense, it keeps getting better as the game goes on, and we pride ourselves on that. I think we showed that in the second half a little bit of just being able to outlast. They’re a great team, so we knew we were in for a tough 40 minutes.”

Rode added 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Shiloh Robinson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Blake Preston posted his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Liberty shot 52% from the field, tallied 44 points in the paint and gobbled up 11 offensive rebounds. It marked the fifth consecutive game the Flames grabbed 10 or more offensive rebounds.

Flames coach Ritchie McKay credited his team’s ability to snag offensive rebounds with the way defenses are playing McGhee. McKay said “one and half guys” typically are around the 5-foot-9 guard, which has opened up opportunities for second chances.

Liberty held a 10-2 edge in second-chance points.

“If that’s how they’re going to play us, we’re going to try and capitalize on it,” McKay said. “We want to take what the defense gives us and try and execute at a high level. I think we’ve shown a little bit of consistency, especially at home.”

Isaiah Thompson led FGCU with 20 points. Andre Weir scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Zach Anderson finished with 10 points.

The Eagles shot 36% from the field over the final 20 minutes.

“I think our guys took it upon themselves to be harder to play against in the second half,” McKay said.

Rode, who was 0 of 5 from distance in Thursday’s victory, made all four of his attempts from 3-point range in the first half Saturday. His fourth 3 fell through the net with 0.1 seconds left and gave the Flames a 38-34 halftime lead.

It was a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes that saw Liberty unable to establish the early control it had done in so far league play. The Flames held double-digit halftime advantages in six of the first nine conference games, and FGCU became the first ASUN foe this season to trail by less than 11 points at halftime inside Liberty Arena.

“We’re not going to get away from everybody just every night out,” McKay said.

Both teams shot 50% from the field in the first half. The Flames’ advantage came from their six made 3s, highlighted by Rode’s four triples. He made back-to-back 3s in the final 35 seconds that were part of an extended 13-3 run that lasted into the early stages of the second half, and the Flames led 43-34.

“It was really good for us to be in a tough one tonight,” Rode said.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty 65, Lipscomb 56

Liberty guard Emma Hess is not related to former men’s basketball legend Karl Hess. She delivered a performance Saturday that was reminiscent of what he delivered in the late 1970s.

Hess scored a career-high 28 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers as the Flames capped a sterling three-game stretch with a triumph over Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Flames (13-7, 7-2 ASUN Conference) have won three consecutive games against teams that entered the contest either in solo possession of first place (FGCU) or were tied atop the league standings (Austin Peay and Lipscomb).

Hess was at her best in the second half against the Bisons (13-8, 7-2). She tallied 14 of the Flames’ 24 fourth-quarter points and had 22 second-half points. She scored nine points during the Flames’ 15-2 run to open the fourth quarter as Liberty took a 56-46 lead with 5:41 remaining.

Dee Brown had a season-high 13 points and added seven rebounds. Mya Berkman pulled down a season-high 15 points and scored seven points.

Claira McGowan led Lipscomb with 17 points and four rebounds.