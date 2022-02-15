Liberty's second-half struggles continue in loss at North Florida

Liberty has enjoyed a stellar three-plus year run as the king of the ASUN Conference thanks to a pack-line defense that suffocates its opponent as each game progresses. Clean shot attempts are difficult to find, especially in the second half, and the Flames methodically wear those foes down.

A chink has developed in Liberty’s armor over the past four games.

North Florida shot a blistering 57% from the field in the second half Tuesday night, Jarius Hicklen scored 22 of his career-high 31 points over the final 20 minutes, and the Ospreys stunned Liberty 72-69 before a raucous crowd at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

It marked the second straight game a home crowd stormed the court against the Flames (18-9, 9-3 ASUN), who have lost back-to-back league games for only the second time in their brief stay.

“Just told the guys we’re not a defensive-minded program when you allow people to do what they want on the offensive end,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We’ve got to get back to that if we want to improve.”

The Ospreys (9-18, 5-8) are the fourth straight team to shoot better than 50% from the floor in the second half against Liberty. Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, Jacksonville and UNF have combined to shoot 57.1% from the field and make 46.7% of their 3-pointers against Liberty’s defense.

Liberty entered the stretch allowing its opponents to shoot 42.4% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range in the second half.

“We’ve got to be better,” McKay said. “I’m not going to make excuses. That’s on me, it’s my responsibility, and we’ve just got to do a better job of making sure that we’re accountable for that end of the floor.”

The Flames, despite the poor second-half defense, had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

They inbounded the ball with 2.4 seconds remaining. Keegan McDowell caught the inbounds pass and quickly swung it around to Shiloh Robinson on the left elbow, and his shot hit the back iron and bounced to the floor as the UNF student section stormed the court in celebration.

Liberty has never beaten UNF on the Ospreys’ home court.

“They only had four team fouls, so I thought they were going to foul. I told our guys: ‘Shoot to catch, if you can. If not, try and get a good one,’” McKay said of the final possession. “They played everyone at the 3-point line, so they were going to give us a two. Shiloh was the only one open, so I was satisfied.”

Hicklen shot 8 of 12 from the field and made six of his nine 3-point attempts in the second half.

He made six of UNF’s final nine shots from the field.

The Flames actually recruited Hicklen out of Division II Oklahoma Baptist. Former Liberty assistant Jason Eaker guides OBU, but UNF was able to land Hicklen and he made the Flames pay Tuesday.

“He’s been playing great. He wanted to come to Liberty, so all the more reason that it hurts,” McKay said of Hicklen. “ … I think he played so confidently that he infused their group. Again, they’re playing with a lot of freedom. You don’t play teams’ records, you play teams. All the work that we did from the 1-3 start to now losing two in a row, that doesn’t matter to anyone. Again, we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to get better here for the stretch run.”

Darius McGhee scored 14 of Liberty’s first 16 points and finished with a team-high 28 points. He shot 9 of 23 from the field and made 7 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

His seventh triple, which came with 3:07 remaining in the second half, gave him 116 for the season to tie the ASUN single-season record set by NJIT’s Damon Lynn (2015-16) and UNF’s Parker Smith (2012-13).

McGhee also passed Ed Vickers for eighth on Liberty’s all-time scoring list.

Kyle Rode had nine points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Robinson had eight points, and the quartet of Keegan McDowell, Joseph Venzant, Micaiah Abii and Blake Preston scored six points apiece.

The Flames shot 45.7% from the field in the first half, but struggled against UNF’s zone in the second half.

Liberty was 10 of 32 from the field and committed six turnovers over the final 20 minutes, which opened the door for the Ospreys to erase an 11-point deficit and lead by as many as eight points with four minutes remaining.

“I don’t know if we need spark; we need execution, we need discipline, we need commitment. You can’t let a team do what they want against you,” McKay said. “For someone to play us zone and we turn it over [six] times in the second half, that’s fairly discouraging. It is what it is. Our group has a ton of character; I love them. I think they’ll bounce back and I think we’re winners regardless of the outcome. Obviously I want us to play better.”

