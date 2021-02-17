Liberty's solidified pitching depth considered strength of 2021 team

Those two, in addition to junior Mason Meyer, are expected to toe the rubber this weekend against the Camels.

"He’s just as talented as any true freshman I’ve ever been around," Jackson said of Gibson, "and he’s shown unbelievable work ethic and routine and just the discipline that it takes to be able to have that success as a freshman."

Dylan Cumming, a transfer from Chicago State, also could see the weekend rotation when he’s not starting midweek games.

The additions of Delaite and Cumming help fill the voids of Noah Skirrow and Joe Adametz. Skirrow signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Adametz is out for the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the fall.

“We were fortunate to have an unbelievable recruiting class that has given us a lot of options on the mound,” Jackson said. “With COVID and the transfer portal, we were able to get some older, veteran type arms that have really allowed us, I think, to have more depth and more looks and more of a bullpen that really gives us a chance I think to shorten the game more so than we’ve ever had here. I’m excited about the look of our pitching staff."