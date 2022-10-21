Liberty's stingy defense to be tested by BYU's hulking offensive line

The gaudy statistics Liberty’s defense has produced through seven weeks has certainly garnered attention from BYU. The members of the Cougars’ offense can rattle off the Flames’ sterling numbers and have prioritized making sure the vaunted defensive line can’t get into the backfield.

For as good as the statistics say Liberty’s defense is playing, Flames cornerback Chris Megginson’s focus is on what is missing and has prevented the unit from piecing together a complete game this season.

“I still feel like there’s still a missing piece kind of, a small missing piece for us to be a top-notch, elite defense,” Megginson said leading into Liberty’s Saturday showdown against BYU at Williams Stadium (3:30 p.m. on ESPNU).

“I feel like we’re really close to being that and it’s right around the corner. We just want to find that missing piece and put the puzzle together and have that full complete defense game this week.”

Megginson’s mind was focused on last weekend’s one-point win over Gardner-Webb in which the Flames (6-1) allowed the Runnin’ Bulldogs to convert on 4-of-7 chances on third-and-long situations. There also were four defensive penalties that allowed drives to remain alive.

Liberty prided itself on its ability to get off the field on third-and-long situations. Those plays, in which the opposing offense has to gain nine or more yards to pick up the first down, have been favorable for the Flames this season.

GWU picked up more first downs on third-and-long situations (four) than the previous six opponents on the Flames’ schedule (three), and teams are a combined 7 for 42 on third-and-long against Liberty’s defense this season.

Southern Miss, UAB, Wake Forest and UMass did not pick up a single first down when faced with a third-and-long.

The third-down defense will be tested by a BYU offense that is converting on 44% of its chances this season. The Cougars (4-3) are 6 of 24 when they need to gain nine or more yards.

“It’s going to be a heavyweight matchup,” Liberty co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “They’re going to make some plays and they’re a good offense. I think we’re going to make some plays, too.”

Liberty enters this weekend with a defense that leads the nation in takeaways (18), ranks second in both sacks per game (4.0) and tackles for loss per contest (9.1), and is third in interceptions (11).

The ability to make plays in the backfield has caught the attention of BYU left tackle Blake Freeland. He admitted earlier this week to seeing those statistics and then looking at where the Flames are able to bring pressure.

Defensive tackle Dennis Osagiede leads the team with six sacks and ranks 11th in the nation in sacks per game, while bandit Durrell Johnson ranks third in the nation by averaging 1.7 tackles for a loss per contest.

“It will be a good challenge for us. I’m excited to go up against that and it should be a good battle,” Freeland said. “They’ve got a lot of good athletes on their D-line and their linebackers. It kind of just goes back to we know what we’re supposed to do, we know how to block players, we know how to block individuals, pick up schemes, and our coaches always have good game plans. I think if we just do what we’re coached to do and what we know how to do, we’ll just be fine.”

Freeland is one of two BYU offensive linemen who are 6-foot-8 (the other is right guard Harris LaChance). The unit is anchored by redshirt freshman right tackle Kingsley Suamataia, a former five-star prospect who transferred from Oregon and is 6-6 and 325 pounds.

“This is big-boy football for sure. We’ll be really undersized in a lot of matchups,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “It’s going to take enormous straining on every play for us to have a chance to win this in the fourth quarter, and it’s going to take all of our kids doing that. There’s no question that the physical presence of their team is daunting when you look at it really.”

The offensive line has helped pave the way for an offense that has scored 20 or more points in every single game this season. The Cougars were held to 20 points in losses to Oregon and Notre Dame, and they topped the 30-point mark in their wins over South Florida, Wyoming and Utah State.

Liberty’s ability to get teams into third-and-long situations is rooted in making plays on first and second downs. The Flames have routinely won the battle at the line of scrimmage this season and will need to again against the bigger linemen BYU will have in order to secure a marquee victory in front of a sellout crowd.

“I think we just really need to focus on the little things of our fundamentals and that will carry over into the game,” Aldridge said. “Anytime you’re playing a big offensive line, those D-linemen have to play with great pad level, great hand placement and obviously tremendous effort.”