Liberty's Symons, Freeze reflect on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Scott Symons vividly remembers the initial feeling of panic shifting to a sensation he still can’t describe. What transpired 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2011, is something the Liberty defensive coordinator will never forget.
Symons was a sophomore at Fort Worth Christian School in North Richland Hills, Texas, and the image of watching the thick, billowing smoke pouring from the damaged World Trade Center’s North and South Towers was overwhelming. It was the same when the picture on the television changed to the devastation at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Those images of the damage at the Pentagon hit close to home for Symons. His father, Van, was staying a block from the Pentagon while on a business trip. It took a couple of hours for his mother, Kim, to get in touch with his father to ensure he was safe.
“I remember initially just the panic of that, sitting there trying to figure that out, and I don’t know if words can describe,” Symons recalled earlier this week. “We’re sitting there watching that as it took place. Just sitting there and seeing the images of all the people that passed and just what a tragedy it was for our country.”
Symons and Flames coach Hugh Freeze both vividly remember where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, and how that day shaped them in the 20 years that have followed.
“I hope that there is enough of the core of Americans that understand what really happened that day,” Freeze said. “I hope we never forget that.”
Liberty faces Troy at 7 p.m. Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil. The matchup inside Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama, will feature pageantry to honor those who were lost on that fateful day and the service men and women who died fighting overseas in the years that have followed.
Troy announced this week a pair of F-16 fighter jets from the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing based at Montgomery’s Dannelly Field will take part in a pregame flyover. Veterans and first responders in attendance will be invited to the field at halftime to be honored in a Walk of Heroes, and a member of each branch of the military will serve as honorary captains. A wreath will be laid in the south end zone prior to the game in memory of the United States service members who have lost their lives in duty to their country.
“Obviously America responded and defended her honor,” Freeze said, adding he will address the significance of Sept. 11 with his team when they meet in the hotel prior to the game. “I hope that’s all remembered that day. There was tragedy, but obviously America’s resilient, and I think there’s a story to probably be told on both sides of that.”
The Troy football roster features wide receiver Kyran Griffin-Isom, who deferred enrolling in college for seven years by serving in the United States Marine Corps. That stint included a two-year deployment.
“I was in middle school when it initially happened, so I remember it vaguely of what happened,” Griffin-Isom, 28, said this week. “Joining the military and serving my country, it meant a lot to me. It motivated me to be the man I am today.”
Freeze recalls that day without hesitation. He was the football coach and dean of students at Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tennessee, and the school’s headmaster, Steve Simpson, called Freeze into his office that morning.
“I sat in just silence with him and just couldn’t believe what was happening as we watched it unfold right there on TV,” Freeze said. “Just kind of the shock that our nation is under attack right here on our own soil. That was certainly sad so many families had tragedy hit them that day.”
Freeze’s address to his team will be to a roster that is too young to realize the significance of Sept. 11, 2001. Linebacker Storey Jackson said earlier this week he thinks he was in preschool at the time and his mom called him to tell him about what happened.
All of the freshmen and sophomores on the roster were born after the attacks.
“This generation, a lot of them really don’t even remember it now. It’s so far in the past to them,” Symons said. “I think our generation, it had a huge impact. Obviously all the soldiers that we’ve sent then that have fought and died for our country since then. I think it’s always a day that should forever be sacred in our country to remember all those that were lost on that day.”