Liberty's Symons, Freeze reflect on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

“I was in middle school when it initially happened, so I remember it vaguely of what happened,” Griffin-Isom, 28, said this week. “Joining the military and serving my country, it meant a lot to me. It motivated me to be the man I am today.”

Freeze recalls that day without hesitation. He was the football coach and dean of students at Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tennessee, and the school’s headmaster, Steve Simpson, called Freeze into his office that morning.

“I sat in just silence with him and just couldn’t believe what was happening as we watched it unfold right there on TV,” Freeze said. “Just kind of the shock that our nation is under attack right here on our own soil. That was certainly sad so many families had tragedy hit them that day.”

Freeze’s address to his team will be to a roster that is too young to realize the significance of Sept. 11, 2001. Linebacker Storey Jackson said earlier this week he thinks he was in preschool at the time and his mom called him to tell him about what happened.

All of the freshmen and sophomores on the roster were born after the attacks.

“This generation, a lot of them really don’t even remember it now. It’s so far in the past to them,” Symons said. “I think our generation, it had a huge impact. Obviously all the soldiers that we’ve sent then that have fought and died for our country since then. I think it’s always a day that should forever be sacred in our country to remember all those that were lost on that day.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.