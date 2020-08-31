Liberty's versatile tight ends provide options in pandemic-altered season

Two years ago, Liberty tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua saw the future of what his unit would look like in Johnny Huntley. There was a catch: Huntley was listed as a wide receiver when Aigamaua joined Hugh Freeze’s staff in December 2018.
Huntley, though, fit the mold of tight ends Freeze utilized in his offenses at Mississippi. Players like Evan Ingram and Dawson Knox could stretch the field in the passing attack. They also were physical enough to hold their own at the line of scrimmage in the run game.
That flexibility to be utilized in those two facets of the offense is coming in particularly handy for Aigamaua and the Flames entering this season. Liberty, like the other teams still intending to play this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, is busy preparing players to be used in various positions in case positive tests, contact tracing and quarantines force multiple athletes to miss time.
“[It] gives you something that you’re going to need, especially in these times with the COVID and not knowing how this thing goes down,” safeties coach Corey Batoon said. “Heck, one week you could be at half strength and you’re going to need guys dual-trained. That’s been a charge for us this camp — creating dual roles for guys and making sure that they not only know their position, but another, and giving the opportunity that we can play our best 11 guys.”
Liberty’s defensive players have been cross-training at multiple positions since coordinator Scott Symons’ arrival. Defensive linemen can play both edge and inside, while certain safeties, like Micah Glaize (Brookville) and Jerome Jolly Jr., have the size and strength to play linebacker if needed.
Aigamaua’s tight ends have been trained to serve as extra blockers on the line of scrimmage, line up as slot receivers in certain formations, and space out wide as a flanker or split end if the matchup is favorable.
That’s where Huntley’s 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame comes into play. The converted wide receiver, who transferred to Liberty from Colorado and sat out the 2018 season because of NCAA transfer rules, still has the speed, strong hands and keen route running ability to be a matchup nightmare for linebackers, safeties and some cornerbacks.
Chris Barrett fits the same mold as Huntley by giving the Flames a faster, pass-catching option.
The bigger tight ends in the rotation — Jerome Jackson, Trevor Hobbs and Michael Bollinger — are developing into better pass-catching options. Jackson has trimmed down 30 pounds to 245 so he is more of a vertical threat; Hobbs, a transfer from Golden West College, finished last season with 456 receiving yards and four touchdowns; and Bollinger is considered the versatile one who can fill the multiple roles Zac Foutz had last season.
“We always cross-train our guys and we always tell those guys, ‘Hey man, you may be the Y [slot] on this play and the H [tight end] on this next play. You’ve just got to know who you are,’” Aigamaua said.
Teams could be faced with the possibility of a starter or even entire position group missing a week because of a positive test or contact tracing that requires quarantining. Several teams have suspended training camp this summer, and North Carolina State announced its Sept. 12 game against Virginia Tech was postponed two weeks because a cluster suspended workouts.
The tight ends at Liberty could easily fill in at wide receiver, if needed, because of those players’ versatility. Aigamaua said Huntley and Barrett are the speed options and ones likely to line up as receivers. JT Wood, a converted wide receiver, is the one out of the four younger players in the tight end group who can line up out wide.
Jackson, Hobbs, Bollinger, Mason Yost and Brayden Monday are the more physical options who can block at the line of scrimmage to help the run game.
“I’ve always stressed to these guys, you’ve got to learn the whole offense,” Aigamaua said. “It’s not like, 'I have to learn what I have to do.' You’ve got to see the bigger picture.”
