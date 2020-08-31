Liberty's versatile tight ends provide options in pandemic-altered season

Two years ago, Liberty tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua saw the future of what his unit would look like in Johnny Huntley. There was a catch: Huntley was listed as a wide receiver when Aigamaua joined Hugh Freeze’s staff in December 2018.

Huntley, though, fit the mold of tight ends Freeze utilized in his offenses at Mississippi. Players like Evan Ingram and Dawson Knox could stretch the field in the passing attack. They also were physical enough to hold their own at the line of scrimmage in the run game.

That flexibility to be utilized in those two facets of the offense is coming in particularly handy for Aigamaua and the Flames entering this season. Liberty, like the other teams still intending to play this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, is busy preparing players to be used in various positions in case positive tests, contact tracing and quarantines force multiple athletes to miss time.