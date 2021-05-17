Liberty's Vincent jumps to top of leaderboard after Tallahassee Regional opening round

Liberty senior Kieran Vincent matched his career best with an opening round 7-under 65 to lead all golfers and help the Flames settle into third place Monday in the Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

Host Florida State leads at 17-under par and holds a six-shot lead over Georgia Tech. Liberty is in third at 5 under, with Ohio State (4 under) and Georgia (3 under) within two shots of the Flames.

The top five teams after Wednesday's third round advance to the national championship.

Vincent’s round featured six birdies, an eagle at the par-5 fourth and a bogey at the par-5 11th. He took advantage of the par-4s by finishing those 10 holes with four birdies and six pars to lead the field with a 3.60 scoring average.

Vincent leads the trio of John Pak (Florida State), Davis Thompson (Georgia) and Michael Sakane (Jacksonville) by two shots.

Jonathan Yaun and Zach Barbin are tied for 19th at 1 under. The pair finished their rounds by recording bogeys at No. 16 and double-bogeys at No. 18.

The finish offset Yaun’s opening 15 holes in which he was at 4 under with four birdies and 11 pars. Barbin posted the Flames’ second eagle of the day at the par-5 11th.