Liberty's Vincent jumps to top of leaderboard after Tallahassee Regional opening round

Liberty senior Kieran Vincent matched his career best with an opening round 7-under 65 to lead all golfers and help the Flames settle into third place Monday in the Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.
Host Florida State leads at 17-under par and holds a six-shot lead over Georgia Tech. Liberty is in third at 5 under, with Ohio State (4 under) and Georgia (3 under) within two shots of the Flames.
The top five teams after Wednesday's third round advance to the national championship.
Vincent’s round featured six birdies, an eagle at the par-5 fourth and a bogey at the par-5 11th. He took advantage of the par-4s by finishing those 10 holes with four birdies and six pars to lead the field with a 3.60 scoring average.
Vincent leads the trio of John Pak (Florida State), Davis Thompson (Georgia) and Michael Sakane (Jacksonville) by two shots.
Jonathan Yaun and Zach Barbin are tied for 19th at 1 under. The pair finished their rounds by recording bogeys at No. 16 and double-bogeys at No. 18.
The finish offset Yaun’s opening 15 holes in which he was at 4 under with four birdies and 11 pars. Barbin posted the Flames’ second eagle of the day at the par-5 11th.
Ervin Chang is at 4 over and Alexander Fuchs is at 5 over.
NFL
Kerrigan joins Eagles
Longtime Washington Football Team star Ryan Kerrigan won't be straying far from home.
The pass rusher, who has more sacks than any player in Washington history, will play for the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.
Kerrigan was nudged out of Washington by new coach Ron Rivera, who has two young stars at the position in Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
But his signing in Philadelphia means Kerrigan, a fan favorite for years, will be aiming to bring down Washington's quarterbacks when he plays at FedEx Field on Jan. 2.
"I know I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade, but [Eagles] fans, I'm fired up to be playing for you guys now," Kerrigan said in making the announcement.
Kerrigan is only the latest player to suit up on both sides of the rivalry.
In recent years, DeSean Jackson and Donovan McNabb have been notable for playing on both teams, while the original star to make the trip down Interstate 95 was Sonny Jurgensen, who was traded to Washington in 1964 for quarterback Norm Snead.
The closest comparable to Kerrigan is Brian Mitchell, who had a standout career in Washington, then followed that with three productive seasons in Philadelphia.