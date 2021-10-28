Liberty's Washington making most of extended playing time at defensive end

“We trust him to leave him out there,” Symons said. “He plays hard. Why would we take him off the field? If it’s a 15-play drive, yeah, we might have to get some guys off the field. He’s a guy that plays with a high motor every play.”

Washington is expected to keep playing a high number of snaps while Johnson continues to recover from surgery. Flames coach Hugh Freeze did not provide a timetable on Johnson’s return, but said he expects Johnson to play again this season.

“Aakil, he wants to learn, he wants to absorb everything like a sponge,” Symons said. “I don’t think I’ve ever questioned the young man’s effort since we’ve been here. He plays with an absolute motor and edge to him, and that’s what’s going to make him special, especially for a kid that is as young as he is, to have that type of maturity in and approach that he has, is what’s going to make him really good.”

Clark’s 6.5 tackles for a loss are tied for the most on the team with defensive tackle Kendy Charles, and Clark and Washington are two of nine players with two or more sacks.

Washington’s production during the past two weeks nearly mirrors what Johnson produced in five games (10 tackles and two tackles for a loss).