Liberty's weekend series against North Florida postponed

Liberty's weekend series against North Florida postponed

Liberty vs. Alcorn State men's basketball

Liberty University forward Micaiah Abii looks for an open pass during a game against Alcorn State University at Liberty Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

The two-game men’s basketball weekend series between Liberty and North Florida was postponed Thursday afternoon because of a positive test and contact tracing within the North Florida program.

North Florida announced an indefinite suspension of its team activities.

The Flames and Ospreys were scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday inside Liberty Arena.

The ASUN Conference has not announced if the games will be rescheduled.

Liberty (14-5, 6-2 ASUN) has four league series still to be played with three weekends remaining in the regular season.

The Flames have yet to play UNF, FGCU, North Alabama and Bellarmine.

They are slated to play at North Alabama on Feb. 12 and 13, and then host Bellarmine on Feb. 26 and 27.

Liberty was originally scheduled to host FGCU on Jan. 8 and 9, but those games were postponed because of the Eagles entering a quarantine period for positive tests and contact tracing.

The Flames instead hosted Kennesaw State that weekend. The Owls, ironically, were the league team not scheduled to play this weekend.

Liberty entered the weekend tied with Bellarmine and North Alabama for first in the ASUN. North Florida (7-11, 5-3) is tied with Lipscomb one game back.

