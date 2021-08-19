Liberty's Willis added to Unitas Golden Arms watchlist

Liberty's Malik Willis was added to another preseason watch list Thursday.
This one honors the nation's top senior or upperclassman quarterback.
Willis was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. It is the sixth preseason award watch list the Atlanta native has been added to this summer.
He was previously included on the watch lists for the Manning Award, CFPA Performer of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award.
Willis and defensive end Durrell Johnson were included on the watch list for the Senior Bowl.
Willis is coming off a 2020 season in which he led the Flames in total offense (3,204 yards), passing yards (2,260), rushing yards (944), passing touchdowns (20) and rushing touchdowns (14). He claimed the Dudley Award and VaSID offensive player of the year honors for his breakout season.