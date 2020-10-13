Liberty's Willis aims to 'build and grow' after outing against ULM

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze spends the first practice following a game gathering the team together and going over what he calls the “truths” of the game. The film, according to Freeze, doesn’t lie about a performance. It highlights the positives and brings to focus the negatives that can be corrected.

“In the game you can’t worry about that, but definitely watching the film I’m like, ‘C’mon Malik, what you doing man? You’ve got to hit that. You can hit that 10 out of 10,’” Willis said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s OK though. That’s what I needed, though. I think I needed that. That’s a day I was kind of off and it just helps give you that adversity you need to build and grow as a player. You don’t want to go out there and be great every single time. You’ve got to have a down to build off of it. If you don’t have a down day to build off of, you’re not getting better; you’re staying the same. I guess that kind of helped me in a sense. It had me out there at practice working really hard today.”