Liberty's Willis aims to 'build and grow' after outing against ULM

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze spends the first practice following a game gathering the team together and going over what he calls the “truths” of the game. The film, according to Freeze, doesn’t lie about a performance. It highlights the positives and brings to focus the negatives that can be corrected.
Quarterback Malik Willis admitted he was “rusty” and wanted several deep throws back moments after leading the Flames to a 40-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe last weekend. Watching film Monday only reinforced his initial thought that he could have completed those passes like he had in the season’s first two weeks.
“In the game you can’t worry about that, but definitely watching the film I’m like, ‘C’mon Malik, what you doing man? You’ve got to hit that. You can hit that 10 out of 10,’” Willis said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s OK though. That’s what I needed, though. I think I needed that. That’s a day I was kind of off and it just helps give you that adversity you need to build and grow as a player. You don’t want to go out there and be great every single time. You’ve got to have a down to build off of it. If you don’t have a down day to build off of, you’re not getting better; you’re staying the same. I guess that kind of helped me in a sense. It had me out there at practice working really hard today.”
Willis had his worst statistical showing in a Liberty uniform against the Warhawks after missing the Flames’ Oct. 3 victory over North Alabama with a left-elbow injury. He completed 11 of 29 passes (37.9%) for 177 yards and an interception, while also adding 87 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against ULM.
The redshirt junior completed 37 of 51 passes (72.5%) for 418 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in victories over Western Kentucky and FIU.
“Malik was very inconsistent. Early in the game and entire first half, they were committed to stopping the run. We had some people open, and some for touchdowns if we complete them,” Freeze said Monday. “We missed a lot of throws. He was inconsistent. Games 1 and 2, I thought he was really consistent.
“He still made plays for us, too,” Freeze added, noting Willis’ ability to pick up yards and first downs with his feet. “He just was inconsistent with a few throws. We had people open for touchdowns.”
Willis attempted three deep passes in the second quarter — one to CJ Daniels and two to Kevin Shaa — and all three receivers were behind the secondary. However, all three passes were too long for the speedy receivers to catch up to on the run.
Willis said Saturday he wanted all of those passes, or at the very least two, to do over again.
“I think those were just that day. It sometimes happens like that,” Willis said. “I don’t feel like I’ll miss them again if we had to play today. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out there and play.”
Willis had the opportunity to play with the protective brace on his left arm for the first time against the Warhawks. He admitted he was initially timid in how he played, but the first hit allowed him to quickly gain confidence and play without hesitation.
“It took a few hits, then I started to feel a little better. There’s nothing that you can do in practice that can get you actually ready. You can just only prepare,” Willis said. “When the bullets start flying, it’s totally different. I’ve just got to take practice more seriously, go a little harder than I usually do, try to get myself really tired and just try to mimic that conditioning I need in the game.
“That Saturday really helped me. … Now I feel like it’s growing really more comfortable.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!