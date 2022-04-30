Liberty's Willis appreciative of the Titans drafting him in the NFL Draft's third round

As the NFL Draft unfolded, Jon Robinson doubted Tennessee would have a shot at Malik Willis. As the picks continued to tick away, the Titans general manager felt some other team would swoop in and select Willis, likely in the second round, maybe early third round.

The former Liberty quarterback kept falling, and he became the best player on the Titans’ draft board late Friday evening. That is when Robinson made a move to secure the future of the Tennessee offense.

The Titans traded up to the 86th overall pick to select Willis in the third round. It was a pick that left Willis in tears as he was surrounded by his family members at a bowling alley in Las Vegas.

“It started off kind of quiet. Then once I think it kind of set in that he was a professional football player, you could hear the elation in the background,” Robinson said of the call he made to Willis informing him of the organization’s decision to draft him. “He had a lot of family and friends there that were hooping and hollering pretty good. It’s a cool moment for me to have those conversations with those guys when they pick up on the other end of the line and say, ‘Hello,’ and you deliver that news to them. The aftermath of what happens is a really special moment.”

Willis estimated 100 friends and family members packed into a bowling alley they rented out in Las Vegas to watch the second day of the draft. He joked he “didn’t have another suit,” which is why he didn’t return to the green room at Caesars Forum.

The change in venue didn’t alter Willis’ enthusiasm for finally being selected.

“Definitely surreal,” he said of the phone call. “I’m just appreciative that somebody took a shot on me. I’m just going to be grateful and thankful and just want to keep getting better at what I’m doing and learn as much as I can.”

The 6-foot, 219-pound Willis became the first Liberty quarterback selected in the NFL Draft. He joined tight end Eric Green (21st overall pick in 1990) as the only two former Liberty players selected in the first three rounds of the draft in the common era.

The 22-year-old Willis was widely projected to be a first-round selection. Most every mock draft even had him being the first quarterback selected.

Willis steadily fell through the draft as quarterbacks didn’t quickly come off the draft board.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was selected at No. 20 by the Steelers and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder was taken with the 74th overall pick by the Falcons.

“I always have a chip on my shoulder,” Willis said. “I don’t think that draft can put any more of a chip on my shoulder. It’s cool. It is what it is. God me put here for a reason. I’m not going to question it, I’m not going to try to be mad at anybody else for being where I am because a lot of people wish they could be where I am. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Willis falling out of the first round presented the possibility of him landing with an organization that would provide a better fit.

The Titans certainly present the right fit for the dual-threat Willis, who is considered a developmental prospect with his raw skills and only two years of starting experience at the college level.

Ryan Tannehill enters as the entrenched starter after leading the Titans to the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He is under contract for two more seasons, which should allow Willis enough time to learn the playbook and the intricacies of the NFL game.

“Ryan Tannehill is a great player and he’s a great leader for this organization,” Willis said. “I just want to come in and do all I can in order to get better at my craft. Whenever that time comes for me to get on the field, then that time will come. Until then, I’m just going to try to learn and be the best teammate I can be.”

Willis said his interactions with the Titans staff included meeting at the combine and after his pro day, and he talked with Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel and owner Amy Adams Strunk after being drafted.

“I think all the times I met with the team it’s been really good,” Willis added. “I feel like it’s been really cohesive and we got to know each other a little better.”

Robinson said they saw Willis’ potential through his athleticism, ability to move around in the pocket and how tough he was to tackle.

“When we looked and we talked, watching his tape, he’s a tough tackle,” Vrabel said. “Obviously there’s a lot of things that we’re going to have to work with and develop, and our coaches are excited and I know Malik’s ready to get here and work.”

Willis told reporters he feels he can learn the NFL playbook and he will put in the time and effort to make sure he can be the best teammate he can be at the next level.

“All it takes is somebody being able to teach me. I’m going to have to go learn the playbook just like anybody else,” Willis added. “There’s no way I don’t feel comfortable learning it from what they taught me during the pre-draft process, and I feel like I retained that information pretty well and I had an understanding of it. It’s just me going and putting in the work every day.”

Signed: Former Liberty wide receiver Kevin Shaa signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. He reportedly received a $14,000 signing bonus. … Safety Skyler Thomas signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. … Cornerback Duron Lowe signed with the Los Angeles Rams. … Linebacker Storey Jackson signed with the Dallas Cowboys, with a $5,000 signing bonus and $65,000 in total guarantees.

