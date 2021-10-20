Liberty's Willis dialed-in on correcting the turnovers of the past two weeks

Malik Willis’ contagious smile he typically flashes during practices has been replaced by a laser-focused look. The Liberty quarterback is meticulous when he runs through drills. He’ll complete a set, and then meet with his position coach, Kent Austin, and soak up all the information he can in the moment.
It isn’t different from any other week for the signal caller in terms of his preparation. The first two practices of this week, though, have carried more significance for Willis. He understands he cannot continue to turn the ball over and lead the Flames to victories. That has led to a more dialed-in Willis as he tries to shake the turnover bug and get the Liberty offense humming again.
“I just need to get back on track and that’s what I’ve been trying to do at practice. I took this week extremely seriously,” Willis said after Wednesday’s practice. “I don’t think I smiled for the first hour of practice. I smiled when I was saying, ‘What’s up,’ to the O-line, but other than that, I was kind of just locked in. I’ve just been trying to focus on that and trying to figure out how I can get better every day and make sure I understand the gameplan to the fullest.”
Willis, widely viewed as one of the top quarterbacks for the upcoming NFL Draft, has thrown three interceptions in back-to-back weeks against Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe. He has personally taken responsibility for all six of those interceptions and called them “stupid turnovers.”
Each of those miscues and missteps have allowed Willis to learn and grow, and his teammates have taken notice.
“I think Malik does a very good job of keeping a level head and not letting his emotions get the best of him, whether it’s at practice or whether it’s in a game,” right tackle Cooper McCaw said. “I see Malik get mad at himself for a second but then right away he’s like, ‘Alright, play the next play.’ … I think he does a very good job of playing the next play and focusing on what there is yet to come still.”
Willis has previously described himself as his harshest critic, and will spend extra hours in the film room reviewing plays to see what he could have done better. He has credited Austin with helping him realize the next play is the most important.
“I think it’s our job to help him respond correctly,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “No one will be more hungry to do that than he will. We’ve got to get him back to really, really doing exactly what the play demands on each given play.”
Willis was disappointed in his three interceptions in the three-point loss at ULM, especially the first and third picks.
The first came when he was scrambling toward the sideline and attempting to throw the ball away out of bounds in the second quarter. It stayed in bounds and was intercepted at the 1-yard line to end the Flames’ chance of putting the first points on the board.
The third essentially ended the game when he overthrew DJ Stubbs down the field.
“I touch the ball every play. I have to handle those situations a little differently and make the right decisions and see some things differently I had to focus on this week in practice, actually,” Willis said. “It’s all good. I learned something. I got something out of it. You hate we had to lose, but I definitely learned something.”
Willis broke down the third interception that gave ULM the ball back with 64 seconds remaining. His overthrow of Stubbs came on second down following a first-down sack. As precious seconds ticked off the clock, he looked to get a chunk of the yardage lost back on one play, instead of finding tight end Johnny Huntley on a crossing route or running back Shedro Louis in the flat to his left.
“I was just trying to get too much back at first,” Willis said. “I could have probably took the checkdown or the tight end and made it third-and-manageable, and maybe one of them could get out of bounds, too. I think I was just pressured. I’ve got to be more poised and handle it a little differently.”
Willis was asked about being considered one of the nation’s best players during his Wednesday media session, and he said, “I haven’t looked like that the past couple of weeks.”
The statistics back up his assessment.
Willis has completed 33 of 58 passes for 357 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 237 yards and three scores on 39 attempts.
He committed only one turnover in the first five weeks (a lost fumble in the fourth quarter at Syracuse) and completed nearly 71% of his passes.
Willis valued each snap and ensured he was putting himself and his teammates in position to make plays. That is his mindset moving forward this week.
“Everyone has the mindset of we’ve got to follow what he’s doing,” tight end Jerome Jackson said.
“You’ll have some days you feel like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m still doing this,’ but you’ve just got to keep having your ears open and keep learning from your coaches and keep putting in the work that you need to in order to get better,” Willis said. “You know what you need to fix if you self-evaluate yourself enough. Honestly, I know some things I need to fix and I just look for my coaches’ advice and coaching on how to fix those things. I chose to do that over the summer and I continue to try to do that during the season and we just take it day by day.”