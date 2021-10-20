Liberty's Willis dialed-in on correcting the turnovers of the past two weeks

Each of those miscues and missteps have allowed Willis to learn and grow, and his teammates have taken notice.

“I think Malik does a very good job of keeping a level head and not letting his emotions get the best of him, whether it’s at practice or whether it’s in a game,” right tackle Cooper McCaw said. “I see Malik get mad at himself for a second but then right away he’s like, ‘Alright, play the next play.’ … I think he does a very good job of playing the next play and focusing on what there is yet to come still.”

Willis has previously described himself as his harshest critic, and will spend extra hours in the film room reviewing plays to see what he could have done better. He has credited Austin with helping him realize the next play is the most important.

“I think it’s our job to help him respond correctly,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “No one will be more hungry to do that than he will. We’ve got to get him back to really, really doing exactly what the play demands on each given play.”

Willis was disappointed in his three interceptions in the three-point loss at ULM, especially the first and third picks.