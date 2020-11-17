Liberty's Willis entering discussions as dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate

The chatter surrounding Malik Willis being considered for the Heisman Trophy began getting louder from the Liberty fanbase after Willis’ seven-touchdown performance against Southern Miss near the end of October. However, that’s where the talk stopped, with most of the attention focused on big-name quarterbacks enjoying stellar seasons.
Liberty, since that victory, has entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll and defeated Virginia Tech in thrilling fashion behind Willis’ four-touchdown performance.
The redshirt junior quarterback added another five-touchdown outing this past weekend against Western Carolina, and now the talk about Willis being a dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate is picking up steam.
Willis was listed in the USA Today Heisman Trophy survey for the second straight week as No. 21 Liberty continues to garner national attention for its 8-0 start.
Willis, Alabama running back Najee Harris and Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore are tied for sixth in USA Today’s latest Heisman Trophy survey.
The Liberty signal caller, though, is ranked the lowest of the six quarterbacks on the Heisman Trophy survey. That group includes frontrunners Mac Jones (Alabama), Kyle Trask (Florida), Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), as well as Zach Wilson (BYU).
“I don’t really worry too much about that type of stuff. I take the blessings God sends me to even be mentioned in that type of stuff,” Willis said. “That’s not my main priority. My main priority is going out there and trying to win games. That’s what the main thing is.
“The awards and stuff, they’re really cool and they’re really singular trophies and awards and stuff, but I’m about the team and I’m about us winning. The Heisman, it doesn’t win you games. It means you were a spectacular player and that’s really cool to be looked up to such a thing, but I want to win games more than I want trophies and stuff.”
Willis has put up some gaudy stats in his seven starts this season.
He leads all FBS quarterbacks with 700 rushing yards, and his 7.14 yards per carry average is tops among all QBs who have played more than two games.
Willis is tied with Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder for most rushing TDs by a QB (nine). He ranks seventh in points responsible for with 144, is 10th in total offense at 335 yards per game, 18th in both completion percentage (67.8%) and passing touchdowns (15) and is 23rd in passing yards (1,645).
“I’m a realist, I know that’s a very difficult task from a non-Power Five program. I don’t even know how many have done that. That’s just reality,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “Is he deserving of the accolades he’s getting? Yes. Does he read them and change him? I sure hope not.”
Seventy-one of the 81 Heisman Trophy winners have come from a team that is currently classified as a Power Five program. The last year a player won the award from outside of a Power Five conference was 1990, when BYU’s Ty Detmer edged Notre Dame’s Raghib Ismail in the voting.
Virginia’s Shawn Moore and Herman Moore finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in that year’s Heisman voting.
BYU, now an independent, was a member of the Western Athletic Conference in 1990.
The quarterbacks who are being talked about frequently in the 2020 Heisman race — Jones, Trask, Fields, Lawrence and Wilson — are putting up spectacular numbers in the passing attack.
Willis has developed as a passer throughout the season to complement his strong running numbers. He has thrown 12 of his 15 touchdowns passes in the past three games, and he is the fifth quarterback since 2000 to throw for 15 touchdowns, rush for nine and have 700 rushing yards through the team’s first eight games.
The others? Johnny Manziel (2012), Dak Prescott (2014), Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017) and Jalen Hurts (2019).
“It’s been pretty cool. I’m just taking one day at a time,” Willis said. “Each day I’m trying to get a little better, whether it’s on the field or off the field. I’m thankful for this journey God’s got me on and thankful for all the things He’s putting in my life and showing me. Just want to keep it going.”
Willis has been added to the Davey O’Brien Award and CFPA (College Football Performance Awards) national performer of the year watch lists. He’s been named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list twice, is a three-time Manning Award “star of the week,” and has three times been named a CFPA national performer of the week honorable mention.
“I don’t think we have to worry about him not staying humble and continuing to work,’ Freeze said. “As far as the Heisman talk stuff, I don’t really understand how all that works. I think that’s a long shot, even though I think he’s deserving of everything that comes his way, for sure.”
