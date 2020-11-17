Liberty's Willis entering discussions as dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate

“I don’t really worry too much about that type of stuff. I take the blessings God sends me to even be mentioned in that type of stuff,” Willis said. “That’s not my main priority. My main priority is going out there and trying to win games. That’s what the main thing is.

“The awards and stuff, they’re really cool and they’re really singular trophies and awards and stuff, but I’m about the team and I’m about us winning. The Heisman, it doesn’t win you games. It means you were a spectacular player and that’s really cool to be looked up to such a thing, but I want to win games more than I want trophies and stuff.”

Willis has put up some gaudy stats in his seven starts this season.

He leads all FBS quarterbacks with 700 rushing yards, and his 7.14 yards per carry average is tops among all QBs who have played more than two games.

Willis is tied with Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder for most rushing TDs by a QB (nine). He ranks seventh in points responsible for with 144, is 10th in total offense at 335 yards per game, 18th in both completion percentage (67.8%) and passing touchdowns (15) and is 23rd in passing yards (1,645).