Liberty's Willis falls out of first round in NFL Draft

Malik Willis has to wait until Friday to likely hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

The former Liberty quarterback was not selected with one of Thursday’s 32 first-round selections at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

It was a surprising development as many mock drafts had the 6-foot, 219-pound Willis being taken in the first round and possibly being the first quarterback selected in the seven-round draft.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the lone quarterback taken in the first round when the Steelers selected him at No. 20. It marked the first time since 2013 that a quarterback was not selected in the top 10, and it was the latest a quarterback was taken in the first round since 1997 when Virginia Tech's Jim Druckenmiller was taken at No. 26 by the 49ers.

Willis was hoping to join tight end Eric Green (21st overall in 1990) as the only players in program history selected in the first round during the common-draft era.

Green remains the only former Liberty player who has been selected in the first three rounds, and Willis likely will join him Friday in either the second or third round.

Willis, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ritter could hear their names called as organizations look for quarterbacks in the second and third rounds.

The 22-year-old Willis finished his two-year stint as Liberty’s starting quarterback with 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns through the air, and he added another 1,822 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. The Flames won their first games against ACC opponents (Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020) and picked up their first triumph over a top-10 FBS team over then-No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl with Willis running the offense.

Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, marking the first time the Flames finished a season ranked in an FBS poll. That season also saw Willis become the first Liberty player to win the Dudley Award, handed out to the top college player in Virginia.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.