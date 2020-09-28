Liberty's Willis listed as day-to-day with left-elbow injury

The last sight Liberty football fans had of quarterback Malik Willis on Saturday was his left arm cushioned in a massive sling as the Flames were celebrating a 36-34 victory over FIU. The reactions on social media were expected: Some fans wishing Willis a speedy recovery, others being optimistic, and a few expressing concern it could be a serious injury.
Willis answered those questions Sunday on Twitter by telling one fan, “He’s ok,” and another, “I’m good!!”
The redshirt junior’s assessment backed Flames coach Hugh Freeze’s announcement Monday that Willis is day-to-day with a left-elbow injury. Freeze did not specify the extent of Willis’ injury.
“You’ve got to love Twitter. That’s where most of the news is broken these days, it seems,” Freeze said Monday with a chuckle. “Malik looked good this morning. He’s in therapy. It’s a left-elbow issue and he’s getting fitted for his brace today.
“He’ll be anxious to play; we’ll see how the week goes. It will be kind of day-to-day with him. It’s not something that should keep him out for an extended period of time, if any at all.
“We’ll just have to see how the week goes. We’re very blessed that that’s the case, because some of the time you see some of those injuries, it could be a structural or a bone fragment or something that’s also involved, and that takes a little longer. It appears we’re blessed that’s not the case. Hopefully he’ll be good to go very soon.”
The injury occurred midway through the fourth quarter on a third-down play from the FIU 10-yard line. Willis was tackled by Josh Powell following a 1-yard gain around the right side, and immediately went into the medical tent once he reached the sidelines.
Chris Ferguson replaced Willis for the Flames’ final two offensive drives of the game.
Willis, who beat out Ferguson and Johnathan Bennett for the starting job in the extended training camp, has been central to the Flames’ 2-0 start with his dual-threat ability.
He ranks eighth in the nation in total offense at 335.5 yards per game, and both victories allowed him to showcase each facet of his game.
Willis rushed for game highs of 168 yards and three touchdowns in the Flames’ season-opening victory at Western Kentucky, and Freeze said after that game he wanted Willis to throw it more to make the run-pass option attack that much more effective.
Willis had to throw it more frequently against the FIU defense and did so efficiently by completing 24 of 30 passes for 285 yards and two scores.
“I thought he threw it really well. … That’s pretty solid of a day,” Freeze said, adding he estimated Willis missed two, maybe three, throws that would have resulted in big plays.
“Outside of that, I thought he was pretty, pretty solid and has given me more confidence to run our RPO game with some freedom,” the coach added. “He earned that in my eyes this past Saturday. That was exciting to see.”
Willis has completed 37 of 51 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns and leads the team with 253 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Noah Frith, who had three catches for 56 yards with a 24-yard touchdown score against FIU, suffered a hamstring injury late in Saturday’s game and Freeze said his recovery timetable is “probably going to be a little longer.”
Frith missed the opener at Western Kentucky after aggravating a left-foot injury he dealt with last season.
“We’ve struggled to stay healthy at receiver this year it seems, particularly the outside guys,” Freeze said. “Hopefully he can have a quicker recovery than what the norm is for those hamstrings.”
Fellow wide receiver CJ Yarbrough, who started the opener at WKU but has not played in the last six quarters of action, is projected to be “ready this week” against North Alabama (1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN3), according to Freeze.
The coach is hopeful cornerback Jimmy Faulks will be ready to go this week after missing the first two games with an undisclosed injury.
Note: Liberty’s Oct. 10 home game against Louisiana-Monroe was flexed to ESPNU and will kick off at noon. It will mark the third time in the Flames' opening four games they will play on the network.
