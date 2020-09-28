Liberty's Willis listed as day-to-day with left-elbow injury

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last sight Liberty football fans had of quarterback Malik Willis on Saturday was his left arm cushioned in a massive sling as the Flames were celebrating a 36-34 victory over FIU. The reactions on social media were expected: Some fans wishing Willis a speedy recovery, others being optimistic, and a few expressing concern it could be a serious injury.

Willis answered those questions Sunday on Twitter by telling one fan, “He’s ok,” and another, “I’m good!!”

The redshirt junior’s assessment backed Flames coach Hugh Freeze’s announcement Monday that Willis is day-to-day with a left-elbow injury. Freeze did not specify the extent of Willis’ injury.

“You’ve got to love Twitter. That’s where most of the news is broken these days, it seems,” Freeze said Monday with a chuckle. “Malik looked good this morning. He’s in therapy. It’s a left-elbow issue and he’s getting fitted for his brace today.

“He’ll be anxious to play; we’ll see how the week goes. It will be kind of day-to-day with him. It’s not something that should keep him out for an extended period of time, if any at all.