Liberty's Willis not facing any limitations against Louisiana-Monroe

“I feel like you can’t play this game scared or that’s when you open yourself up for opportunities to get hurt. I’ve just got to keep doing me, keep playing the way I play and taking what the defense gives me,” Willis said. “I do have the brace on and it’s a very protective brace. I just got to go out there and do what I do and not worry about it. At the end of the day, God got my back. I can’t worry about stuff like that. I’ve just got to worry about going out there and trying to get a win.”

Liberty averaged 32 points and more than 500 yards of total offense against Western Kentucky and FIU with Willis behind center.

He has completed 72.5% of his passes and has not committed a turnover.

“I think he’s a really good fit in the offense, because obviously we run the RPO. So, having that ability for him to run, it really opens the game up a lot,” redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Yarbrough said. “Teams, they have to plan different. You can’t just try to force us to pass or something like that because at any capable time, Malik he’s capable to go.”