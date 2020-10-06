Liberty's Willis not facing any limitations against Louisiana-Monroe

Malik Willis freely moved his left arm and elbow around during his virtual press conference with reporters Tuesday. The Liberty quarterback, sporting a white long-sleeve Nike T-shirt, didn’t grimace or display any discomfort when he bent or flexed his elbow while sitting in front of the laptop for 10 minutes.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday that Willis is “ready to go” after missing last weekend’s game against North Alabama. The redshirt junior signal caller reaffirmed the prognosis by saying his left elbow is “all good” heading into Saturday’s noon kickoff with Louisiana-Monroe at Williams Stadium.
The dual-threat quarterback fully participated in Tuesday morning’s practice and wore the brace he was fitted for last week.
“It’s pretty good. I don’t really wear it unless I’m doing football stuff,” Willis said of the brace. “I pretty much am back to normal. I’m doing everything I can do on a normal, daily basis. The only time I wear it is on the football field.”
Willis indicated he'll play without limitations when the Flames (3-0) host the Warhawks (0-4), and his dual-threat ability is central in Liberty’s run-pass option offense.
Willis, at the time of his injury, led all FBS quarterbacks with 253 rushing yards and he was eighth in the nation in total offense per game.
“I feel like you can’t play this game scared or that’s when you open yourself up for opportunities to get hurt. I’ve just got to keep doing me, keep playing the way I play and taking what the defense gives me,” Willis said. “I do have the brace on and it’s a very protective brace. I just got to go out there and do what I do and not worry about it. At the end of the day, God got my back. I can’t worry about stuff like that. I’ve just got to worry about going out there and trying to get a win.”
Liberty averaged 32 points and more than 500 yards of total offense against Western Kentucky and FIU with Willis behind center.
He has completed 72.5% of his passes and has not committed a turnover.
“I think he’s a really good fit in the offense, because obviously we run the RPO. So, having that ability for him to run, it really opens the game up a lot,” redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Yarbrough said. “Teams, they have to plan different. You can’t just try to force us to pass or something like that because at any capable time, Malik he’s capable to go.”
Willis suffered the left-elbow injury Sept. 26 against FIU. The setback occurred midway through the fourth quarter on a third-down play from the FIU 10-yard line. Willis was tackled by Josh Powell following a 1-yard gain around the right side, and immediately went into the medical tent once he reached the sidelines.
“It had stung a little bit,” Willis said.
A massive sling was wrapped around Willis’ left arm and an ice pack was cradled in his elbow at the end of the FIU game. He was later ruled as day-to-day in the week leading up to the matchup against North Alabama.
“It was pretty good all last week. I got a chance to practice and I could have played in the game last week,” Willis said, reiterating Freeze’s statement following the game against UNA that Willis could have played.
Willis was fitted for the brace Sept. 28 and wore it while he was on the sidelines in full uniform against the Lions.
“As long as it keeps me safe, it doesn’t really bother me too much. It’s really lightweight, it’s durable, I can pretty much get all my range of motion,” Willis said of the brace. “As long as it’s keeping me safe and keeping me out there, I’m good with it.
“It felt real good actually,” he added. “It’s really comfortable to be honest. It’s really comfortable. It’s really lightweight. You can’t really tell it’s there, for real, unless you look at it.”
Willis said doctors have not told him how long he’ll have to wear the brace. He added the flexibility in his left elbow is fine and the brace does not affect the mobility of his left arm.
“It’s all good. Thank God,” he said with a sense of relief.
