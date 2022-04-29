Liberty's Willis selected by Titans in third round of NFL Draft

Malik Willis’ wait to hear his name called in the NFL Draft lasted well into Friday evening.

The former Liberty quarterback didn’t return to the green room at the Caesars Forum, but he and his family remained in Las Vegas for the second and third rounds.

He broke down into tears surrounded by family members once he received the phone call he waited his entire life to get.

Willis was finally taken by the Tennessee Titans with the 86th overall selection in the third round. He was the third quarterback taken in this year’s draft and became the second Liberty player to be selected in the first three rounds during the common-draft era.

“The bottom line is you can’t teach talent and he has that in abundance,” ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said of Willis after the Titans’ selection.

“The kid is an athlete, he’s a freak talent, he works hard at his craft.”

The Titans’ coaching staff features Tony Dews as running backs coach. Dews played for Liberty from 1992 to 1995.

Kiper pointed out Willis went 11 spots later than Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the 2012 draft, and Wilson enjoyed an illustrious career with the Seahawks before being traded earlier this offseason.

The 6-foot, 219-pound Willis was widely projected in many mock drafts to be selected in the first round, and most of them had him going off the board as the first quarterback taken in the draft.

That changed Thursday night during the first round as the picks slowly ticked away without a quarterback being selected.

It wasn’t until Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett that a quarterback finally was off the board. He was taken by the Steelers with the 20th overall selection. It marked the first time since 2013 that a quarterback was not selected in the top 10, and it was the latest a quarterback was taken in the first round since 1997 when Virginia Tech's Jim Druckenmiller was taken at No. 26 by the 49ers.

“Obviously excitement all day and then disappointment, for sure, but I’ve been through that enough to know that it can go a little different ways, particularly when they’re not taking many quarterbacks,” Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze said Friday about what Thursday in the green room was like with Willis.

“Do I think Malik was the one that should have gone? Yes, but I don’t get to decide that.”

No quarterback was selected in the second round. The second signal caller to come off the board was Cincinnati’s Desmond Ritter to Atlanta. The Falcons, Willis’ hometown team, took Ritter with the 74th overall selection in the third round.

Tennessee has a need at quarterback behind starter Ryan Tannehill. The rest of the quarterback room features Logan Woodside and Kevin Hogan.

“I do know that sometimes it works out better” falling to a team in the later rounds, Freeze said. “There’s a lot of benefits to going to a good fit.”

Willis joins tight end Eric Green (21st overall in 1990) as the only players in program history selected in the first round during the common-draft era.

Willis finished his two-year stint as Liberty’s starting quarterback with 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns through the air, and he added another 1,822 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. The Flames won their first games against ACC opponents (Syracuse and Virginia Tech in 2020) and picked up their first triumph over a top-10 FBS team over then-No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl with Willis running the offense.

Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, marking the first time the Flames finished a season ranked in an FBS poll. That season also saw Willis become the first Liberty player to win the Dudley Award, handed out to the top college player in Virginia.

