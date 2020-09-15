Liberty's Willis takes long journey to finally being named a college starting quarterback

“Malik has a tendency, because he's so athletic, to get his hips out of alignment with his shoulders and his arm. He'll try to find a receiver with his arm and many times that ball will come out three-quarter, and in camp, when he misses, he misses high because of that. We've worked really hard at correcting that.

“He's gotten a lot, lot better at that so that doesn't hinder his play-making ability, but when he tries to buy time and find a receiver, he still needs to fundamentally make sure that he's in position to make that throw more times than not.”

Willis, because of his lack of playing time in two seasons at Auburn, never got the opportunity to throw much during his 12 appearances. He attempted a meager 14 passes and completed 11 for 69 yards and one touchdown.

He showcased his electric running ability when he had the chance, with 309 rushing yards and two scores on 28 carries.

“I’ve been in games, I’ve played in games. It’s just this time, I get to start from the beginning, that’s all,” Willis said. “I just have to go out there and execute and just do what the coaches’ game plan has for us.”