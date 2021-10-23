Liberty's Willis transported to local medical facility

DENTON, Texas — Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis was transported to a nearby medical facility after suffering a left foot injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against North Texas at Apogee Stadium.
Willis was injured on a third-down play in which he was sacked for the fourth time.
The quarterback spent a significant amount of time in the locker room before gingerly walking from the locker room and getting in the passenger seat of an awaiting van located behind the south end of the stadium.
He was unable to put much pressure on his left foot.
Willis at the time of the injury had minus-7 rushing yards on nine attempts. He lost 27 yards on the four sacks.
He completed all four of his pass attempts for 60 yards and connected with Kevin Shaa on a 27-yard touchdown that tied the game at 7.
Johnathan Bennett took over at quarterback and completed 7 of 16 passes for 88 yards and a 39-yard touchdown to CJ Daniels.
The Flames trailed 17-7 when Bennett came in, and North Texas’ lead was trimmed to 20-14 at the half.
