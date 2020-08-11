Liberty's Yaun advances to match play at U.S. Amateur

From staff reports
The Bandon Trails course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort proved challenging for the 264 golfers during stroke play of the 2020 U.S. Amateur on Tuesday. Just ask Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun.
Yaun, who torched the Bandon Dunes course during Monday’s opening round and was in contention for medalist honors, couldn’t buy a birdie over the final 12 holes and dropped down the leaderboard as his round progressed.
Luckily, his strong first round allowed him to overcome his Tuesday struggles to advance to match play in Bandon, Oregon.
Yaun shot a 4-over 75 Tuesday at Bandon Trails and finished stroke play at even par, two shots above the cut line for the top 64 golfers who advanced to match play.
He was the only golfer with local ties to advance to match play.
University of Alabama’s Wilson Furr was the exception to the rule at Bandon Trails. He posted a scintillating round of 9-under 62 with a whopping 11 birdies Tuesday, and finished stroke play at 11 under to claim medalist honors.
Yaun birdied Nos. 1 and 3 to move to 6 under for stroke play and up to fourth on the leaderboard. He remained at 6 under after three straight pars, but his troubles began at the par-4 seventh.
Yaun bogeyed three of the next five holes to fall to 3 under, then dropped two more shots with a double bogey at the par-5 16th.
Virginia Tech rising senior Connor Burgess entered Tuesday’s round two shots below the cut line, and the E.C. Glass High School graduate did not fare well by posting a 9-over 80 at Bandon Trails.
Burgess opened his round with four bogeys in the first six holes before recording back-to-back birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 to move back to 5-over par.
However, the Lynchburg native’s next six holes sent him down the leaderboard and out of contention to advance to match play.
Burgess bogeyed No. 9 but made up for it with a birdie at the par-4 No. 10.
He posted a triple bogey at No. 11 and followed that with three straight bogeys to fall to 11 over for stroke play.
Burgess gained a shot back with a birdie at No. 16 but recorded a double bogey at the par-3 No. 17 to finish at 12 over.
LU’s Ervin Chang and Kieran Vincent each played better Tuesday at Bandon Dunes.
Chang shot even par and finished stroke play at 7 over, while Vincent shot 1 under to finish two shots behind his college teammate at 9 over.
Another Liberty golfer, Alexandre Fuchs, shot 7 over Tuesday and finished the two days of stroke play at 16 over.
