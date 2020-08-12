Liberty's Yaun upsets Georgia's Thompson to advance in U.S. Amateur

Jonathan Yaun entered U.S. Amateur match play with arguably the toughest matchup in the Round of 64: Georgia’s Davis Thompson, who is ranked No. 4 in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings and one of six golfers in the WAGR top 25 still playing at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
The rankings didn’t matter to Yaun on Wednesday.
The Liberty University standout was in complete control against Thompson. Yaun three times took a 1 up lead in the first 13 holes and then finally put away Thompson by winning Nos. 15 through 17 to secure a 3 and 1 triumph and advance to the Round of 32.
Yaun, the No. 37 seed, faces No. 6 seed Aman Gupta in the next round today. Gupta, who plays at Oklahoma State and was a college teammate last year with Forest native Zach Bauchou, topped No. 60 seed Van Holmgren 3 and 2.
Yaun, a native of Minneola, Florida, rattled off three consecutive birdies at Nos. 15 through 17 to finally put away Thompson, who never allowed Yaun to pull away earlier in the round.
Yaun claimed a 1 up lead with a birdie at No. 6, but Thompson quickly evened things at all square on No. 7 with a par after Yaun bogeyed.
Yaun again took a 1 up lead with a birdie at No. 8 and held the lead through No. 9. Thompson’s birdie at No. 10 topped Yaun’s par, which evened things again at all square.
The pair remained tied until No. 13 when Yaun birdied and Thompson pared to give Yaun a 1 up lead for the third time.
Thompson erased that deficit at No. 14 with a birdie, but that is when things swung in Yaun’s favor.
Yaun birdied the par-3 No. 15 and the par-4s at 16 and 17, while Thompson only managed pars at those holes, and that separation allowed Yaun to win the match and advance.
