Lindstrom's hot shooting allows Liberty to build big lead in win over Kennesaw State

Dee Brown has spent the majority of the first two ASUN Conference games looking to drive into the lane and find an open teammate. It doesn’t matter whether it’s one of Liberty's dominant post players or a guard getting her feet set for a 3-point attempt, if Brown sees one of them open, she isn’t hesitating in delivering a pass.

That was the case midway through the third quarter Saturday afternoon against Kennesaw State. Brown saw Nenna Lindstrom on the left wing, and instinctively made the pass to the sharp shooter.

Lindstrom’s quick release led to a second consecutive 3-pointer and increased a lead that was needed down the stretch for the Flames.

Lindstrom scored a career-high 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead three players in double figures and short-handed Liberty staved off Kennesaw State’s fourth-quarter rally with a 68-58 victory before an announced attendance of 877 at Liberty Arena.

“Nenna had the hot hand,” Brown said. “Why not keep giving it to her? Why not?”

Lindstrom and Jordan Bailey combined to make three consecutive 3s midway through the third quarter as the Flames (14-1, 2-0 ASUN Conference) methodically extended their lead to 20 points late in that frame.

Lindstrom shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range. She has started two straight games and shot 8 of 19 from distance in those two outings.

“She’s been doing a great job,” Bailey said of Lindstrom. “We call her a sniper because she’s always knocking down 3s.”

Liberty shot 56.1% from the field and 50% from 3-point range over the first three quarters.

“If you’re really sharing the ball and moving the ball, I think you’re going to get good looks,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “We shot extremely well in the first half.”

That double-digit advantage was necessary for a team that was still missing three starters (Bridgette Rettstatt, Priscilla Smeenge and Alyssa Iverson) because of COVID protocols.

The Owls (4-8, 0-1) were playing for the first time since Dec. 20, but steadily chipped away at the deficit over the final 10 minutes by holding Liberty to three points over the final 6 minutes.

Mya Berkman’s layup with 6:23 remaining gave the Flames a 65-47 advantage, but they made only one field goal the rest of the game. Four starters (Lindstrom, Brown, Bailey and Kennedi Williams) played 30-plus minutes for the second straight contest.

“I think fatigue sort of kicked in having a short bench,” Green said.

The Owls scored nine of the next 10 points to cut the deficit to 66-56, but Liberty answered when Bailey and Bella Smuda executed a high-low attack, with Bailey finishing on a layup with 1:19 remaining that put the Flames comfortably ahead by 12.

“They really gave us a little bit of a battle, especially there at the end,” Bailey said.

Bailey finished with 14 points and four rebounds in making her second straight start. Smuda added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Their production in the post made up for Berkman being held under control by KSU. Berkman was held to eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, and she had four rebounds.

“I think one of our strengths — and Mya will say this a lot, too — is we have depth in numbers,” Bailey said. “We were really able to utilize that. … I think that’s really a strength of our team.”

Liberty finished the game shooting 50% from the field despite shooting 4 of 13 from the field in the fourth quarter. The Flames are 5-0 this season and 132-2 all-time under Green when shooting 50% or better from the field.

“We always trust each other,” Brown said. “I think that’s what really impacts us.”

Brown finished with five points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Williams had six points, four rebounds and four assists, and Jordan Hodges came off the bench and added five points, two rebounds and two assists.

“Jordan Hodges, I really thought had a good game, too,” Green said.

KSU guard Amani Johnson led the Owls with 20 points and six rebounds. Her teammates combined to shoot 15 of 47 from the field.

The Owls hadn’t played since a 12-point loss at Auburn. They dealt with COVID issues which forced the cancellation of a Dec. 29 game at Samford. The following two games against Middle Georgia (Dec. 31) and Jacksonville (Jan. 5) were canceled and postponed, respectively, because of COVID protocols within the other programs.

The rust certainly showed early as Liberty used a 13-0 run spanning more than six minutes in the second quarter to take a 37-22 halftime lead. The advantage grew to 18 points after Smuda’s three-point play with 9.4 seconds left, but the Owls cut the deficit to 15 points at the break on Johnson’s 3 from the right wing with less than two seconds left in the half.

The Flames shot 15 of 24 (62.5%) from the field and 6 of 11 (54.5%) from 3-point range in the first half.

KSU shot 9 of 32 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

“I think we shared the ball the first part of the game really well,” Green said.

