Lindstrom's late 3 gives Liberty women's basketball enough breathing room to outlast Jacksonville State

Nenna Lindstrom hadn’t seen a 3-pointer go through the net during a game in 18 days. The Liberty women’s basketball sharp shooter wasn’t attempting many shots during the four-game stretch, but the guard kept getting minutes with the hope her shot would start falling.

Coach Carey Green drew up an out-of-bounds play late in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon to run Lindstrom off a trio of screens and get her a clean look from the right wing.

Her shot swished through with 99 seconds remaining.

Liberty’s precarious four-point lead was up to seven, and Jacksonville State knew it wasn’t going to be easy to claw back.

“That one possession right there was a backbreaker,” Jacksonville State coach Rick Pietri said.

Lindstrom’s 3 gave Liberty the breathing room it needed to secure a 62-57 victory over visiting Jacksonville State before an announced crowd of 968 inside Liberty Arena.

Lindstrom made all three of her shots, including both from 3-point range, to finish with eight points. She scored two points over the previous four games after scoring in double digits in back-to-back contests against Kennesaw State and North Florida on Jan. 8 and 12, respectively.

“That was a very big 3,” Liberty forward Bridgette Rettstatt said. “I told Nenna as we were going into the locker room, ‘You may have not scored that many points, but you had some very crucial 3s tonight that helped solidify our win.”

Lindstrom’s 3 extended Liberty’s lead from 57-53 to 60-53 with 1:39 remaining.

Rettstatt made a pair of free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining that all but secured the triumph in a showdown between the two ASUN Conference teams chasing FGCU.

Liberty (19-2, 7-1 ASUN) won its fourth straight game after the setback to the Eagles on Jan. 15, and in the process defeated West Division leading JSU (15-5, 6-2).

“We needed to prove a point that they might be No. 1 over there, but they’re definitely not No. 1 over here,” Rettstatt said. “That was kind of our mentality today.”

Rettstatt led all scorers with 19 points. She pulled down six rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked three shots.

“Today, I was very much, I was kind of dreading the game. I think this is the first game I felt that way this season,” Rettstatt admitted. “Coming off the game on Thursday [against North Alabama] and my body’s been hurting a little bit and just recovery and stuff. Today was like I might just have to do the best I can, but it might not be my game and that’s going to be OK. Apparently, God had other plans.”

Kennedi Williams added 11 points, five assists and three rebounds. She did most of her damage attacking off ball screens and forcing the JSU forwards to keep up with her.

“I saw on film that they don’t really handle the ball screens that well,” Williams said. “It was a read whether I had the layup or they’d crash off Bridgette or Mya.”

Mya Berkman added seven points and nine rebounds.

The Flames never trailed after Rettstatt hit an off-balance 3 as the shot clock expired 32 seconds into the game.

Liberty built a nine-point lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 11 points early in the third quarter.

The Gamecocks never allowed the Flames to put the game away thanks to a pressure defense that led to 14 Liberty turnovers. Those miscues resulted in 24 JSU points.

“That hurt us a lot to give that many points up off turnovers,” Green said.

JSU scored six points off Liberty’s three fourth-quarter turnovers.

“Converting those turnovers into points was a big deal for us,” Pietri said.

The Flames were able to offset those miscues by shooting 52% for the game.

It marked the third consecutive game that Liberty shot 50% or better from the field.

“I’m just so pleased that our team is at that point of understanding how important execution really is,” Green said. “Some of our big plays were just so well executed.”

Imari Martin led the Gamecocks with 16 points. She shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Keiara Griffin and Shawnta Shaw scored eight points apiece.

JSU shot 33.9% for the game and was 4 of 12 from the field in the fourth quarter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.