Lipscomb, not Liberty, picked to win ASUN men's basketball title; Cuffee named preseason defensive POY

Liberty and Lipscomb have faced off for the past two ASUN Conference men’s basketball tournament titles. The league coaches and media are expecting the two programs to face off again with a berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Lipscomb, not two-time defending champion Liberty, was picked to win the ASUN by both the coaches and media, when the preseason poll and all-conference team were released Thursday.

The Bisons received a combined 21 first-place votes (16 from the media and five from the coaches) to edge the Flames in both preseason polls. Liberty received one first-place vote from the coaches and 10 from the media.

The Flames graduated four key pieces from last season's 30-win team in reigning ASUN player of the year Caleb Homesley, point guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and forwards Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell.

Liberty senior Elijah Cuffee was named the ASUN defensive player of the year by the coaches. Cuffee took over as the Flames’ premier perimeter defender last season and was frequently tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player.

Cuffee and junior Darius McGhee were Liberty’s two representatives on the preseason all-conference team. McGhee is the Flames’ leading returning scorer after averaging 9.5 points per game last season.