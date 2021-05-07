Lipscomb rides Burke's pitching to split ASUN quarterfinal doubleheader with Liberty

Breana Burke wildly jumped up and down just inside the pitching circle. Her Lipscomb teammates charged from the dugout and joined in on the celebration. The Liberty dugout, on the other hand, watched in stunned silence. The Flames’ chance to at least tie the game in the eighth inning was snatched away in a split second.
Bisons third baseman Olivia Ward turned a game-ending double play, helping Lipscomb claim a thrilling 8-7 victory over Liberty in the nightcap of an ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinal series at Liberty Softball Stadium.
The Flames (38-13), the top seed from the North Division, won the opener 1-0. The Bisons (18-17) and Flames will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the winner advances to the ASUN championship regional scheduled for May 13 through 15 at Kennesaw State.
“We need to make sure we’re fighting for each game,” Liberty super senior second baseman Amber Bishop-Riley said. “Postseason is no joke; everybody comes to play.”
Flames coach Dot Richardson said she is expecting to start Emily Kirby (12-5) in the winner-take-all contest. Kirby threw a four-hit shutout in the opener and was credited with the loss in the nightcap after allowing one earned run on four hits in two innings of relief.
Lipscomb coach Kristin Ryman said she likely will send Burke back out to the circle for Game 3 of the series. Ryman said Burke was getting her right shoulder iced and that Ryman was taking an ice bath — “the whole bit,” the coach called it — to get ready for another start with the season on the line.
“What can you say? One of the gutsiest performances I’ve ever seen on a softball field,” Ryman said. “She is fighting for one more game and doesn’t want her career to end.”
Burke (13-8) pitched all 14 innings Friday against the Flames. She threw a combined 287 pitches, 183 in the nightcap.
The right-hander allowed eight earned runs on 19 hits, walked nine and struck out eight.
“I think she did a great job in both games,” Bishop-Riley said of Burke. “I just think that we need to make adjustments, hit in key situations, and just know that we have to see the ball to hit it and we have to swing. She did a great job, I’m not going to take anything away from her, but I just hope that our offense, we can pull it together.”
Burke was aided by a defensive effort punctuated with Ward’s game-ending double play.
The Bisons’ infield was playing in with Kara Canetto at third and Emily Sweat at first base with one out.
Richardson called for Sweat to steal second — “It’s an easy steal with no one playing on the line,” according to Richardson — and it would set up the Flames with two in scoring position for Savannah Channell.
Channell, on the third pitch of the at-bat, laced a line drive that Ward snagged before it hit the dirt. Sweat was nearly at second base and did not have enough time to scamper back to first to keep the game alive.
It was another strong defensive play made by the Bisons to prevent Liberty from seizing momentum.
Corner outfielders Presley Leebrick and Caitlin Turner both made highlight-reel plays in both games, and center fielder Abby Davis was able to track down Autumn Bishop’s fly ball to the warning track to end the seventh inning with a runner in scoring position.
“The defense did a great job, too, in those situations,” Bishop-Riley said.
Leebrick went 4 for 5 in the nightcap after going 2 for 3 in the opener. She scored the game-winning run on Kaitlyn Woodside’s two-out bloop single to short that Channell nearly caught in the top of the eighth inning.
Davis went 3 for 3, and Woodside, Kyndall Crawford and Amy Vetula had two hits apiece. The Bisons rattled off 16 hits in the nightcap after being held to four in the opener.
Bishop-Riley went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth of the nightcap.
Caroline Hudson went 2 for 4 and sent the game to extras with her seventh-inning, two-run single to right that scored Channell and Mary Claire Wilson and tied the game at 7.
The Bisons had lost their previous four matchups against the Flames by a combined score of 13-0, and they never trailed in Friday’s nightcap.
Lipscomb used a four-run fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead.
“I just know we probably were a little too confident coming into today with the sweep in our conference series,” Bishop-Riley said. “Postseason is a whole different ball game, and we really have to grind it out and execute plays and get runners who are in scoring position home as runs.”
Bishop-Riley drove in the lone run in the opener on her fifth-inning single that scored Bishop.