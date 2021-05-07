Lipscomb rides Burke's pitching to split ASUN quarterfinal doubleheader with Liberty

“What can you say? One of the gutsiest performances I’ve ever seen on a softball field,” Ryman said. “She is fighting for one more game and doesn’t want her career to end.”

Burke (13-8) pitched all 14 innings Friday against the Flames. She threw a combined 287 pitches, 183 in the nightcap.

The right-hander allowed eight earned runs on 19 hits, walked nine and struck out eight.

“I think she did a great job in both games,” Bishop-Riley said of Burke. “I just think that we need to make adjustments, hit in key situations, and just know that we have to see the ball to hit it and we have to swing. She did a great job, I’m not going to take anything away from her, but I just hope that our offense, we can pull it together.”

Burke was aided by a defensive effort punctuated with Ward’s game-ending double play.

The Bisons’ infield was playing in with Kara Canetto at third and Emily Sweat at first base with one out.

Richardson called for Sweat to steal second — “It’s an easy steal with no one playing on the line,” according to Richardson — and it would set up the Flames with two in scoring position for Savannah Channell.