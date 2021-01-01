Lipscomb takes advantage of Parker's foul trouble to build huge lead and edge Liberty

The Flames (8-4, 0-1 ASUN Conference) trailed 12-7 when Parker went to the bench after picking up his second foul five minutes into the game.

The Bisons (6-5, 1-0) built a 39-15 lead. The Flames shot 3 of 18 from the field following Parker’s exit, while Lipscomb made 12 of their first 16 shots.

Liberty shot 31.3% in the first half, its second-worst shooting half of the season. The Flames shot 30.4% in the second half of their loss at Missouri.

“They came out tougher, played harder and played with a greater purpose than we did to start the game. They set the tone,” Soucie said of Lipscomb. “Proud of our guys for the way they responded. They fought back, they battled, but we didn’t set the tone. They set the tone early on.”

Parker entered the ASUN leader in assists per game (4.9) and a key reason the Flames had one of the nation’s most efficient offenses through nonconference play.

Liberty entered shooting better than 50% from the field and ranked third in the nation with 12.2 made 3-pointers per game. The Flames shot 7 of 29 from 3-point range Friday.