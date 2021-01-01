Lipscomb takes advantage of Parker's foul trouble to build huge lead and edge Liberty

Chris Parker’s value to the Liberty men’s basketball team isn’t just measured in points and assists. The graduate student has a knack for taking over a game on the offensive end when the Flames need a spark and he has picked up the pack-line defense at a rapid rate.
Parker wasn’t hampered by foul trouble in nonconference play and it led to sizzling offensive numbers for Liberty.
Foul trouble caught up with the point guard early in the first half Friday at Lipscomb. It resulted in a deficit the Flames were unable to overcome.
Lipscomb took advantage of Parker’s extended stretch on the bench in the first half by building a 24-point lead and hold off Liberty’s rally to claim a 77-70 victory to open ASUN Conference play at Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It was a factor. Chris has been a great playmaker for our offense all year and I think it’s the first time he’s had to sit for that long of a time period, and we got really stagnant on offense during that stretch,” Liberty associate head coach Brad Soucie said. Soucie was the acting head coach in place of Ritchie McKay, who tested positive for COVID-19 and could not travel with the team.
“We didn’t take good shots after Chris got in foul trouble,” Soucie added. “We weren’t alert on the defensive end. Chris and Kyle [Rode] being in foul trouble definitely impacted us. We have enough guys where other guys have got to step up and we have to stay with doing what we do and I felt like we got away from that at times tonight.”
The Flames (8-4, 0-1 ASUN Conference) trailed 12-7 when Parker went to the bench after picking up his second foul five minutes into the game.
The Bisons (6-5, 1-0) built a 39-15 lead. The Flames shot 3 of 18 from the field following Parker’s exit, while Lipscomb made 12 of their first 16 shots.
Liberty shot 31.3% in the first half, its second-worst shooting half of the season. The Flames shot 30.4% in the second half of their loss at Missouri.
“They came out tougher, played harder and played with a greater purpose than we did to start the game. They set the tone,” Soucie said of Lipscomb. “Proud of our guys for the way they responded. They fought back, they battled, but we didn’t set the tone. They set the tone early on.”
Parker entered the ASUN leader in assists per game (4.9) and a key reason the Flames had one of the nation’s most efficient offenses through nonconference play.
Liberty entered shooting better than 50% from the field and ranked third in the nation with 12.2 made 3-pointers per game. The Flames shot 7 of 29 from 3-point range Friday.
“It was definitely devastating to say the least. I hate watching from the outside because I feel like there’s so much I can do to get everybody going, which I normally do for the team,” Parker said. He finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists while playing 19 of the second half’s 20 minutes. “Not being in the game was really a struggle I think at the beginning. I can’t really get in foul trouble like that again.”
Parker was one of four players to score in double figures for Liberty.
Darius McGhee scored 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting, Blake Preston posted his second double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Elijah Cuffee added 10 points.
Lipscomb forward and ASUN preseason player of the year Ashad Asadullah led all scorers with 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting. KJ Johnson had 17 points, Greg Jones scored 13 off the bench and Romeao Ferguson finished with 10 points.
Asadullah scored 15 points in the first half in helping the Bisons build the massive lead.
It was actually Asadullah who helped Liberty get back into the game late in the first half.
He was called for a technical foul with 2:48 remaining in the opening half, and Liberty used that moment to go on a 20-3 run spanning both halves to cut the deficit to 42-35.
“We had guys who stepped up and stepped up to the plate, especially late there in the [first] half,” Preston said. “I think we did a good job responding as a team to that adversity.”
Liberty shot 50% in the second half and three times cut the deficit to four points. The Flames were within one possession once when McGhee’s deep 3 with 14:17 left trimmed Lipscomb’s lead to 48-45.
The Bisons extended the lead out to double digits twice in the final seven minutes, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“We weren’t ourselves for the first 16 minutes of the game. Lipscomb’s a good team, you can’t spot a good team a 25-point lead and expect to have good success. We’ve got to change that [with] a quick turnaround,” Soucie said, referencing the Flames and Bisons' meeting at 5 p.m. Saturday.