Lofton inspired by his grandmother as he battles injuries at Liberty

Jaivian Lofton could feel the pain coming from his right knee the moment he dove onto the turf to secure a fourth-quarter touchdown reception last weekend against Campbell.
At that moment, the junior wide receiver didn’t care what possibly could be wrong with this knee. He was overcome with emotion. The former junior college transfer scored his first touchdown wearing a Liberty uniform, and he did it with his parents and grandmother watching him play in person for the first time at Williams Stadium.
It was perfect, knee injury aside.
“In the moment with the crowd going and the atmosphere the way it was, I was trying to ignore it as much as I can,” Lofton said. “In my head, I’m just happy I scored a touchdown with my family in the stands and they got to see me play. That’s all I’m thinking.”
Lofton said his right knee is “real banged up right now,” but is pushing through with treatment with the hopes of rejoining his teammates on the field as quickly as possible.
He undergoes daily treatment and does whatever he needs to do to return to the wide receiver rotation with his grandmother, Denise Wilson, serving as his motivation and inspiration.
The two knee injuries Lofton has suffered since transferring from Chaffey College — a partially torn PCL in 2020 and the one he suffered Saturday — do not come close to Wilson’s two-year battle with colon cancer while Lofton was in high school.
“In times like that, I think, ‘She was battling, she was struggling, she was fighting through.’ That’s my motivation and that keeps me up,” Lofton said. “If she did this, I can do this. Using her as a shield and sword, I keep on pushing.”
Lofton said Wilson has been in remission for four to five years, which is around the time he graduated from Rancho Cucamonga High School in California and embarked on his college career.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lofton thrived in the junior college ranks. He racked up 1,584 yards and 20 touchdowns on 72 receptions in two seasons at Chaffey, and that eventually caught the attention of the Liberty coaching staff.
Lofton was the top player on the Flames’ recruiting board for the 2020 signing class, and he signed with Liberty as Wilson began showing improvement following her battle with cancer.
“She’s strong now and healthy,” Lofton said of Wilson. “Beyond blessed for that.”
Lofton appeared in only five of the Flames’ 11 games in 2020 because of a partially torn PCL he suffered after the season’s fourth game against Louisiana-Monroe.
He had three catches for 51 yards in those five games.
Lofton, in the 2021 season opener, matched those stats from 2020 (three catches for 51 yards), and he added a touchdown with Wilson and his parents, Randel Horton and Quiana Lundy, in the stands at Williams Stadium.
He made his first career start against the Camels.
“He’s put in a lot of work,” quarterback Malik Willis said of Lofton. “That man, he really impressed me last season and this offseason just how he just pushed through so much stuff.
“He got the opportunity and he didn’t miss it Saturday,” added Willis, who was on the sideline as backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett threw the 27-yard touchdown pass to Lofton. “It made me so happy because he told me his parents were there before the game. I was just so excited for him. I was on the sideline jumping up and down. If you watch the game again, you’ll probably see me over there. I’m just so proud of him. I just can’t wait to see what else God got in store for him because he’s definitely a soldier.”
Lofton, when healthy, gives the Flames (1-0) a fast outside receiver on the boundary side. The other receivers lining up on that side — Noah Frith, Brody Brumm and Stetson Moore — have the physicality and size to win one-on-one battles, but Lofton has the ability to take the top off defenses with his speed to get behind cornerbacks.
He was able to showcase his skills in front of his family members after they spent the 2020 season watching him on television.
Lofton said it was an “indescribable moment” as he soaked in the touchdown reception and the celebration with his teammates that soon followed, and he called it a blessing to have Wilson in the stands to experience that highlight of her grandson’s career.
The trainers on the sideline put ice on Lofton’s knee once the celebration subsided, and he immediately thought to his many conversations with Wilson, which gave him a positive mindset for the grueling process he was about to face.
“The No. 1 thing that she always taught me growing up was God gives His toughest battles to His strongest soldiers,” Lofton said. “I just kept that in the back of my mind, making sure I keep the same mindset every day. Always talking to her, hearing Nanna’s words. You can’t go wrong with Nanna’s words.”