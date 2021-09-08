Lofton inspired by his grandmother as he battles injuries at Liberty

He made his first career start against the Camels.

“He’s put in a lot of work,” quarterback Malik Willis said of Lofton. “That man, he really impressed me last season and this offseason just how he just pushed through so much stuff.

“He got the opportunity and he didn’t miss it Saturday,” added Willis, who was on the sideline as backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett threw the 27-yard touchdown pass to Lofton. “It made me so happy because he told me his parents were there before the game. I was just so excited for him. I was on the sideline jumping up and down. If you watch the game again, you’ll probably see me over there. I’m just so proud of him. I just can’t wait to see what else God got in store for him because he’s definitely a soldier.”

Lofton, when healthy, gives the Flames (1-0) a fast outside receiver on the boundary side. The other receivers lining up on that side — Noah Frith, Brody Brumm and Stetson Moore — have the physicality and size to win one-on-one battles, but Lofton has the ability to take the top off defenses with his speed to get behind cornerbacks.

He was able to showcase his skills in front of his family members after they spent the 2020 season watching him on television.