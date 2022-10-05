Long snapper Mock has become a 'weapon' for Liberty's special teams unit

Austin Mock got his first taste of long snapping during his sophomore season at Calvary Day High School in Savannah, Georgia. An injury during the Cavaliers’ campaign opened up a way for Mock, who described himself as a smaller offensive lineman, to get onto the field in the 2014 season.

It was by chance Mock took up the position when he was trying to find playing time as an offensive lineman and linebacker. A move to Lynchburg the next summer and six-plus seasons later, Mock found his niche in the sport.

The sixth-year senior has started 54 consecutive games as Liberty’s long snapper and become a reliable weapon in the Flames’ special teams plans. His quick, on-target snaps make it easy for Aidan Alves to get off punts or a placekicker not to worry about a kick being blocked.

It is a job that, when done well, goes unnoticed.

“He’s a weapon,” special teams coordinator Tanner Burns said this preseason. “It’s always a good problem to have when not a lot of people know who … your snapper is going to be or who he is. Usually you only find out who he is when something goes bad, and luckily, knock on wood, we haven’t had that problem.”

Long snapping is by no means a glamorous position or one that generates publicity. It tends to be thankless and overlooked, and it only grabs attention if there is a bad snap, especially late in a game, that causes a team to lose.

Liberty hasn’t had that issue since the beginning of the 2018 season when Mock took over the long snapping duties. He spent the 2017 season as Hunter Winstead’s backup, and Mock learned as much as he could from Winstead, a two-time Championship Subdivision All-American.

“The pregame warmup I do today and before every practice, every game, it’s what I got from him,” Mock said. “I’m coming in here under an All-American at the time, and what he does I’m going to do and hopefully I can have that success one day.”

Mock didn’t envision being a long snapper growing up. He had goals of playing on the offensive or defensive line and eventually follow in his father’s footsteps by playing in college.

Stephen Mock was an offensive lineman at Liberty from the 1992 through 1995 seasons, and he would make weekly trips back to Lynchburg from Savannah with his family following his graduation in 1996 to watch the program.

Austin Mock remembered his first trip when he was 5 years old. He wasn’t ecstatic about the 7- to 8-hour drives initially, but warmed up to the idea of being able to get out of class Friday for a three-day weekend.

“I always knew I got to miss school on Friday to come up here for the weekend,” he said. “Once we started doing it all the time, I was like I want to be there, so I didn’t really mind.”

The elder Mock wanted his children to play multiple sports growing up so they didn’t get burned out in one particular sport by the time they got to high school. Austin played football, baseball and basketball growing up. In addition to playing on both offense and defense in football, he was a right fielder and pitcher on the baseball team at Calvary Day.

“He’s definitely the one that got me into it,” Mock said of his father’s influence to eventually play football, “and always showed me pictures, and then when I would come here and come to games, yeah, I want to play football and end up playing college football. It’s just been a blessing to follow in his footsteps and fulfill a dream I’ve always had.”

Mock admitted he wasn’t in favor of moving from Savannah to Lynchburg. He had just earned starting spots on the football team that summer and the historic city was the only home he’d ever known.

Those reservations were quickly dispelled once he met with Liberty Christian football coach Frank Rocco, principal Tim Hahn and others from the school. Mock realized he could actually continue his path toward playing college football by suiting up for the Bulldogs.

It was during one of those initial practices when he told Peter Sundheim, who worked with the defense and special teams, about his background in long snapping. Sundheim was a longtime coach at Liberty and actually recruited Stephen Mock to come play for the Flames.

Sundheim didn’t need to see Austin Mock perform long snaps very long before he knew there was a talent there.

“He’s always coached special teams in college and high school, so once he saw me snap, he was like, ‘You know, if you stay at it, you’ve got a shot,’” Mock recalled.

Mock, through the tutelage of Sundheim at LCA and Winstead for one season at Liberty, has developed into a long snapper that has appeared on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list for two straight seasons and been a consistent presence on Liberty’s special teams unit. The Mannelly Award, founded in 2019, is given annually to college football's best long snapper.

“We take for granted how consistent he is and just steady. That’s valuable,” coach Hugh Freeze said. “We’re going to miss him when he leaves, for sure.”

Mock didn’t participate in this past spring’s practices after undergoing surgery for a labrum tear, but his snap speed got considerably better. Burns has clocked Mock’s punt snap time at 0.62 seconds, and said the national average is 0.74 seconds.

That tenth of a second is the difference in Alves getting off clean punts versus having them blocked.

“As far as snap times, I think it comes with growth and getting stronger and repetition. You do reps every day,” Mock said. “Some people say you can do all these types of stuff to improve your snaps, but I think the one thing that’s been good for me is repetition, do it over and over and over until you start to master your craft.”