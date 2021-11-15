LSU capitalizes on Liberty's turnovers, pulls away late for victory

Liberty masked its issues with turnovers Monday night against LSU by making a bevy of 3-pointers around the midway portion of the second half and then keeping the Tigers from converting on the offensive end.
LSU kept forcing turnovers. And when Liberty’s shots stopped falling, that was the opening the Tigers needed to flex their muscles.
LSU capitalized on 21 Liberty turnovers and closed the game by holding the Flames to one field goal over the final 7 1/2 minutes. It resulted in a 74-58 victory over the upset-minded Flames before an announced crowd of 8,940 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“Turning it over 21 times is a recipe for disaster for us,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We’ve got to do a better job of handling the pressure. It was a very physical game. Really proud of our group the way we responded to their second-half run. Maybe ran out of gas a little bit. It was a lot of minutes for Darius [McGhee]. Give them credit. They decided to junk up the game and defend with a reckless abandon and it worked for them.”
McGhee scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting. He added six rebounds and four assists.
The senior guard made a pair of free throws with 7:06 remaining to give the Flames (1-1) a 52-47 lead. Those free throws came after a technical foul was called on LSU coach Will Wade.
Liberty, though, was unable to capitalize on the extra possession.
A turnover led to a 3-pointer from Darius Days to cut the deficit to one, and the Tigers (3-0) took the lead for good with 4:52 remaining on Brandon Murray’s 3 from the right corner.
Those six points sparked a game-ending 27-6 run for LSU, which made seven of its final nine shots and scored seven points off the Flames’ final five turnovers.
LSU scored 23 points off Liberty’s 21 miscues.
“All those led to easy buckets at the other end and they just pushed a little gap,” McGhee said.
Days led all scorers with 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He made 5 of 10 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded three of LSU’s 16 steals.
LSU freshman center Efton Reid, a Richmond native, scored nine of his 13 points in the second half. He added six rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Eric Gaines and Xavier Pinson scored 10 points apiece.
The Tigers shot 56.7% from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.
“I thought our effort was good. I just think you’ve got to execute better against a team like this,” McKay said. “It’s early. There’s a lot of positive takeaways from this. We let some small incisions bleed us to death. You’ve got to give LSU credit. We’ve seen it in their first two games. They go on these huge runs. We survived the first one, but I didn’t think we did a great job when it got late in the second half.”
LSU scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 34-26 lead, but Liberty responded by going on a 14-2 run to take a 40-36 advantage.
The run was fueled by freshman Brody Peebles. He hit three 3-pointers in the run and made back-to-back triples at the end of the run.
The guard finished with a career-high 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting and 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
All of his scoring came in the second half.
“I felt like I got going for a little bit,” Peebles said. “My teammates believe in me; my coaches believe in me. I didn’t score in the first half and then my teammates told me to be aggressive. Their encouragement got me going.”
Peebles’ scoring punch helped out McGhee, who scored 13 of Liberty’s 26 first-half points.
Keegan McDowell finished with 10 points off the bench.
The rest of the team combined for 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting.
The Flames held a 26-25 lead at the half despite turning the ball over 10 times.
Liberty kept the Tigers at bay by limiting them to 2 of 12 shooting from 3-point range and owning a plus-eight advantage in rebounding.
LSU scored 13 points off Liberty’s 11 second-half turnovers.
The Flames’ lone field goal in the final 7 1/2 minutes came on Shiloh Robinson’s dunk with 1:41 remaining and the Tigers owning a 66-56 lead.
“They’re talented, athletic and long, but a lot of it was self-inflicted, getting onto spots on the floor that we shouldn’t be and forcing the issue and stuff like that,” Peebles said. “They’re definitely talented but there’s a lot on us.”