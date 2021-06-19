 Skip to main content
LU grad Waters advances to U.S. Olympic Trials men's pole vault finals
LU grad Waters advances to U.S. Olympic Trials men's pole vault finals

Liberty alumnus Carson Waters recorded a personal best of 18 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the men’s pole vault and qualified for the event’s final in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Waters was one of seven vaulters to reach the mark without a fault in his four attempts.

Waters, a 2018 graduate of Liberty, will compete in the finals at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a chance to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Darrel Jones, another 2018 graduate of Liberty, finished one spot shy out of a qualifying spot in the men’s triple jump. His mark of 52 feet, 3/4 inches was 2 1/4 inches shy of a qualifying spot.

Arkansas junior Markus Ballangee, a Staunton River High graduate, is in 14th after five decathlon events. Ballangee has 3,982 points.

