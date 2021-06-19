LU grad Waters advances to U.S. Olympic Trials men's pole vault finals

Liberty alumnus Carson Waters recorded a personal best of 18 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the men’s pole vault and qualified for the event’s final in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Waters was one of seven vaulters to reach the mark without a fault in his four attempts.

Waters, a 2018 graduate of Liberty, will compete in the finals at 6:30 p.m. Monday for a chance to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Darrel Jones, another 2018 graduate of Liberty, finished one spot shy out of a qualifying spot in the men’s triple jump. His mark of 52 feet, 3/4 inches was 2 1/4 inches shy of a qualifying spot.

Arkansas junior Markus Ballangee, a Staunton River High graduate, is in 14th after five decathlon events. Ballangee has 3,982 points.