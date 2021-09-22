LU’s Willis blocks out the hype heading into first serious test of the season

Malik Willis’ six-touchdown performance against Old Dominion this past weekend turned the heads of the scouts from the Ravens, Buccaneers, Colts and Packers. There were some oohs and aahs from the four scouts in the press box on several of Willis’ throws and a couple of his runs.
The Liberty quarterback’s draft stock continues to rise heading into what should be his toughest test of the young season Friday night at Syracuse. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. listed Willis not being a one-year wonder as his biggest surprise of the season so far, adding the Atlanta native is making NFL throws.
The Cardinals and Bears sent scouts to Tuesday’s practice. Both scouts were there to see other prospects, with their quarterback situations being set with Kyler Murray and Justin Fields, respectively, but it was probably worth the trip to catch a glimpse of Willis’ development.
How does Willis feel about all of the attention? He reiterated Wednesday what he said in training camp: His focus is on improving on a daily basis, and the NFL can wait.
“I guess it’s kind of cool, but it don’t really matter. I just try not to look at that,” he said. “I could go out there and play terrible, I could go out there and play good, but it doesn’t really matter as long as I go out there and use my influence in a positive way. You know, go out there and give the glory to God.
“To me, it is what it is. I definitely try not to think about that, too, because you just don’t know where you’ll end up. You don’t know. We could not make it home tonight. We just cannot think that far. It does nothing good for you. It doesn’t. When you focus on the past, you end up depressed. When you focus on the future, you end up anxious. You just don’t need to focus on any of it. You’ve just got to try and stay in the moment. You’ve got to stay in the moment, really.”
Willis has been electric through three games against Campbell, Troy and ODU. He has thrown for 613 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes, and he has rushed for 225 yards and four more scores.
He has yet to throw an interception.
“You’re never going to play a perfect game,” he said. “I realized that focusing on not trying to play the perfect game can help you clear your mind and not have you out there stressing. If there’s so much focus on trying to be perfect, you keep messing up. Just try to be relaxed.”
Willis leads all college quarterbacks in total quarterback rating (QBR), according to ESPN, at 92.9. Oregon State’s Chance Nolan is second at 90.0.
“I was watching him [Sunday] night. He’s a quarterback that can throw the football, OK, and he throws a good deep ball and he throws a good short ball, but he runs so strong,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers said Monday. “I’m not going to call him a running back because he’s not, but god, he does not run like a running quarterback. He’s better than that. Very, very strong. Very, very physical.”
The Flames (3-0) and Orange (2-1) are meeting for a third straight season.
Willis accounted for two touchdowns in the Flames’ 38-21 victory last October, as Liberty defeated an ACC program for the first time.
The one play that stood out to Willis about last season’s game wasn’t his first-quarter touchdown run or third-quarter touchdown pass to DJ Stubbs. It was a play late in the first half as the Flames were driving and looking to extend their lead to two touchdowns heading into halftime.
Willis vividly recalled the play. It was a designed pass to Brody Brumm, but a pass rush forced Willis to escape the pocket to the field side, and he had a lane toward the end zone. However, he fumbled the ball at the 3-yard line, and Liberty went into halftime with a seven-point edge.
It was Willis’ first lost fumble of the season. He fumbled the ball 11 times and lost four in the 2020 campaign.
He has yet to fumble the ball in the 2021 season.
“A whole bunch of ball security over the course of the summer and fall camp and every week really,” Willis said. “Just going to focus on that for sure, just trying to take care of the ball … and go out there and play our game.”
Willis’ mindset of not allowing the talk about being a potential first-round draft pick or a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate stems from how his time at Auburn ended.
He expected to be named the starter after Jarrett Stidham’s graduation, but a lack of preparation entering the 2019 spring practice session left him third on the depth chart.
Willis entered the transfer portal and arrived at Liberty before the start of the 2019 training camp. He redshirted that season, and has taken the mantra of preparing every day and focusing on getting better.
“I feel like I’ve matured a lot since I got here. I’ve just been trying to look at stuff and be more grateful for the opportunities we get,” he said. “Definitely just thanking God for every day we wake up and just giving us this opportunity to go out here and play this game.
"I feel like I should use it to bring knowledge to other people and bring them closer to him at the end of the day, really. … I’m worried about my team over here, yeah, but [Syracuse is] a really good team over there as well. We’ve just got to focus on getting better over here and that’s all we can focus on."