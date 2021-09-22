LU’s Willis blocks out the hype heading into first serious test of the season

“To me, it is what it is. I definitely try not to think about that, too, because you just don’t know where you’ll end up. You don’t know. We could not make it home tonight. We just cannot think that far. It does nothing good for you. It doesn’t. When you focus on the past, you end up depressed. When you focus on the future, you end up anxious. You just don’t need to focus on any of it. You’ve just got to try and stay in the moment. You’ve got to stay in the moment, really.”

Willis has been electric through three games against Campbell, Troy and ODU. He has thrown for 613 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes, and he has rushed for 225 yards and four more scores.

He has yet to throw an interception.

“You’re never going to play a perfect game,” he said. “I realized that focusing on not trying to play the perfect game can help you clear your mind and not have you out there stressing. If there’s so much focus on trying to be perfect, you keep messing up. Just try to be relaxed.”

Willis leads all college quarterbacks in total quarterback rating (QBR), according to ESPN, at 92.9. Oregon State’s Chance Nolan is second at 90.0.