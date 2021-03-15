LU women 26th in NCAA cross country championships

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Liberty women’s cross country finished 26th in its NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships team debut Monday at Oklahoma State Cross Country Course.
The Flames posted 611 points. Team champ BYU tallied 96 points, beating out 30 squads for the title.
Adelyn Ackley was LU’s top individual finisher in 66th place with a 21:15.6, and Calli Doan was 85th for the Flames’ other top-100 finish in the 6K race.
The individual champion, Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat, posted a 20:01.1.
Ackley’s showing was the second-best finish ever by an ASUN Conference runner in the event and the best finish by an LU runner since 2012, when Ednah Kurgat finished 12th. One other Liberty runner, Heather Sagan, posted a finish better than Ackley’s in the NCAA championships with 59th place in 2000.
Emily Brown
(434) 385-5529
