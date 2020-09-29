LU's Ferguson keeps things the same as he readies for more playing time

“I didn’t really think about that until after the game. My girlfriend [Kelsey] actually said to me: ‘That was the first time I’ve seen you on the field since you got hurt,’” Ferguson said. “I wasn’t really in the game thinking about that. Thinking back to it, definitely a blessing that God’s gotten me this far and gotten me healthy. I’m in a great place that got me taken care of every day and made sure I’m able to have all the resources and access to things that will end up getting me better and healthy and ready back to playing.”

Ferguson admitted the Flames’ gameplan will look different with him at quarterback compared to what it looks like with Willis taking the snaps. Freeze said Monday that Willis’ play has allowed him “to run our RPO game with some freedom,” particularly with Willis’ ability to be utilized in the run game.

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin has said Ferguson can run if there is a lane to pick up a first down, but he doesn’t have the game-changing ability Willis brings to the Liberty offense.

“Just got to stay ready and keep getting the reps as we put in a different gameplan or whatever it is,” Ferguson said. “Obviously the gameplan will look a little different if I’m in or Malik’s in.”