LU's Ferguson keeps things the same as he readies for more playing time

Chris Ferguson’s weekly routine isn’t changing. The Maine transfer is still making sure he’s doing the same amount of work on the field, watching plenty of film and meeting with coaches on a daily basis as Liberty prepares for Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup with North Alabama.
What’s different about this week in particular? Ferguson could be in line for more reps, or even receive the start, in case Malik Willis’ left-elbow injury prevents him from suiting up at Williams Stadium.
“Those kind of things are going to be the same no matter if I’m first string or second string,” Ferguson said Tuesday. “Then on the field, obviously you’ve got to get more reps with the chance that you’re going to play. You’ve got to be ready to see all different looks with all the different plays we’re putting in whatever it is — pass plays, run plays — you have to get those reps.”
Willis, who leads the nation in rushing yards by a quarterback and is eighth nationally in total yards of offense per game, suffered a left-elbow injury in the fourth quarter of the Flames’ 36-34 victory over FIU this past weekend. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze listed Willis as day-to-day after the signal caller was fitted for a brace Monday.
Ferguson said Tuesday’s practice had “similar kind of stuff” with he and Willis working with the first and second teams. The two opened the extended training camp by alternating first-team reps throughout the first seven practices, and both were widely considered the top choices to be the Flames’ starting quarterback.
Johnathan Bennett is expected to receive more reps this week if he is Ferguson’s backup.
“All three of those guys are excellent leaders, so they bring different skills to the table,” senior slot receiver DJ Stubbs said. “Saturday, whoever’s in there, you don’t have to worry because I know those guys are ready, they’re up for the task and I know they’re going to do what they’ve got to do to help us win. I’m not too worried who gets back there because I know they’re going to do their job and give us the best chance to win.”
Ferguson was the only quarterback on the Liberty roster who entered the season with any Division I starting experience, and he battled through camp with the expectation he was going to earn the starting nod.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Ferguson appeared in 23 games at Maine before entering the transfer portal as a graduate student following the conclusion of the 2019 season. He threw for 5,157 yards, 34 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, and gives the Flames a pocket passer who can utilize his feet if needed.
He was injured Oct. 12, 2019, when he sprained his right foot against Richmond, and the setback forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
Ferguson took over for the final two Liberty offensive series against FIU for his first appearance in nearly a year. He completed 1 of 2 passes for 23 yards, and he lost 8 yards on his first play when he dropped the snap.
“I didn’t really think about that until after the game. My girlfriend [Kelsey] actually said to me: ‘That was the first time I’ve seen you on the field since you got hurt,’” Ferguson said. “I wasn’t really in the game thinking about that. Thinking back to it, definitely a blessing that God’s gotten me this far and gotten me healthy. I’m in a great place that got me taken care of every day and made sure I’m able to have all the resources and access to things that will end up getting me better and healthy and ready back to playing.”
Ferguson admitted the Flames’ gameplan will look different with him at quarterback compared to what it looks like with Willis taking the snaps. Freeze said Monday that Willis’ play has allowed him “to run our RPO game with some freedom,” particularly with Willis’ ability to be utilized in the run game.
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin has said Ferguson can run if there is a lane to pick up a first down, but he doesn’t have the game-changing ability Willis brings to the Liberty offense.
“Just got to stay ready and keep getting the reps as we put in a different gameplan or whatever it is,” Ferguson said. “Obviously the gameplan will look a little different if I’m in or Malik’s in.”
Ferguson already has a rapport with running back Joshua Mack when both played together at Maine. Mack led the FCS in rushing yards per game in 2017 when he elected to transfer to Liberty.
The two shared a laugh before the Flames’ final offensive drive, which featured Ferguson taking a kneel in victory formation. Ferguson reflected on the two of them taking the field together for the first time since the end of the 2017 season, while Mack was able to joke about Ferguson bobbling the first snap he took in a Liberty uniform.
Mack added the same qualities that made Ferguson a leader at Maine are the same attributes he’s brought to the Liberty locker room, and that’s a major reason Mack is confident the offense will keep rolling if Ferguson plays Saturday.
“He’s not afraid of failure. The only way you get better is to fail,” Mack said. “That’s something where humility is big as a leader. You have to be able to take criticism, you have to be able to be the one getting yelled at. If the guys see you as the QB, the leader being able to take all of those things, then that goes a long way.
"He’s also very vocal. He’s in practice, he’s being vocal, trying to get us hyped out there, create some energy. Those are a couple of things I’ve noticed from him.”
