In Austin, Texas, Liberty University's Kevin Nedrick finished fifth in the men's discus finals at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a throw of 203 feet, 2 inches at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday.

Nedrick's throw reached an Atlantic Sun Conference record and earned him first-team All-America honors.

He entered Saturday night's competition with a personal best of 194-5, then proceeded to eclipse that mark on five of his six throws. The Jamaica native — who already owned the ASUN record in the discus — took down his previous record, throwing 198 feet in the second round of competition and 203-2 in the third round.

Nedrick on Saturday became the first two-time men's discus All-American in Liberty and ASUN history and is the school's first athlete to garner first-team All-America honors since 2019.

Nedrick scored four points for LU, which finished in 47th place with Alabama State, Clemson, Farleigh Dickinson, Kansas, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Nedrick is one of only two LU discus throwers to ever surpass the 200-foot and 60-meter milestones (Clendon Henderson in 2018 is the other).

Also on Saturday, Liberty's Calli Doan competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on the women's side of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, and the Apex, North Carolina, native placed 11th in a field of 12.

Doan ran a 9:56.83. Notre Dame's Olivia Markezich won the event in a time of 9:25.03.

Doan qualified for the finals on Thursday by clocking a school record 9:52.15, breaking her own pervious record. She is the first female athlete from LU and the ASUN to race in a NCAA national steeplechase final.

She earned All-America honors at the 2021 Cross Country Championships and on Saturday became LU's first women's track and field All-American since 2016, when Ednah Kurgat placed fourth in the outdoor women's 5K final.