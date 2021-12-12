Lynchburg native Snead commits to Liberty for final season of eligibility

Caleb Snead savored the opportunity to play in his hometown with his family and close friends in the stands when Campbell opened the season at Liberty. The wide receiver had a stellar showing by scoring the Camels’ lone touchdown.
Snead, though, caught the attention of the Liberty coaching staff. His 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame would be ideal in the Flames’ offensive scheme, especially with his strength, speed and ability to win battles for contested catches.
Snead is coming home for his final season of eligibility.
The Heritage High School product announced on social media Sunday that he is “1000% Committed” and will play the 2022 season with the Flames.
Snead’s decision to transfer to Liberty gives the Flames a go-to outside receiver to complement slot receivers DeMario Douglas and CJ Daniels. He also will be a reliable target for whichever quarterback wins the starting job between transfer Charlie Brewer, Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton.
Current starter Malik Willis has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and is projected to be a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Snead also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky and James Madison after he announced he was entering the transfer portal following three successful seasons at Campbell.
He played in the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons for the Camels, and racked up 147 catches, 2,431 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The 2021 campaign was Snead’s best. After missing the 2020 season recovering from a torn labrum in his hip, he posted career highs of 73 catches, 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He ranked ninth in the FCS in receptions per game, 11th in receiving yards and 13th in receiving touchdowns.
Liberty’s six outside receivers have combined for 59 catches, 946 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
Snead wasn’t the only commitment Liberty picked up Sunday.
Dae Dae Hunter, a transfer running back from Hawai’i, announced he will join Liberty. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Hunter led the Rainbow Warriors in rushing as a sophomore with 651 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries.
Their additions, along with Brewer’s commitment on Saturday, give Liberty 15 verbal commitments in the recruiting class.